Berry Gordy, Janet Jackson lead 2021 Nominees for Enshrinement into National R&B Hall of Fame

*(Detroit, Michigan) – Some of the biggest names in music have been nominated for the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame Class of 2021. The ten (10) nominees with the most votes will be selected and will be inducted.

On June 15, a press conference will be held to announce the class of 2021 along with the hosting venues, as well as times and dates of all of events. This year’s induction ceremony all depends on if the theaters are open by summer or by the fall. Last year’s 2020 class was enshrined virtually, due to covid-19 virus.

The National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame Foundation board are in major discussions with different cable networks and streaming possibilities of airing this year’s ceremony nationally. Leading the 2021 class of nominees are Berry Gordy Janet Jackson, Patti Labelle, Mary J. Blige, Anita Baker, Clive Davis and Xscape.

The National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame Foundation has included over 200 Rhythm & Blues Legends since 2013 from James Brown, Prince, The Temptations, Michael Jackson, James Brown, Elvis Presley, Chubby Checker, Jackie Wilson, Whitney Houston. This will be the 10th class to be enshrine into the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame.

See the full list of 2020 National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame Nominees below.

(source: LaMont Robinson – National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame Foundation – www.rbhof.com)

2021 Nominees:

Berry Gordy

Janet Jackson Patti LaBelle

Mary J. Blige

Toni Braxton Anita Baker

Al Green

New Edition

Norman Whitfield

Enchantment

Robin Seymour

Joe Simon

The Jones Girls

The Apollo Theater

Danny Ray

Deniece Williams

The Stubbs Girls

The Blue Bluebelles

Erma Franklin

The Dells

George Benson

Jermaine Dupri

Chaka Khan

The Emotions

SWV

Xscape

Barry White

Clive Davis

Brook Benton

The Isley Brothers

Peabo Bryson

Dick Clark

Soul Train

Jackson 5