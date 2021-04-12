Monday, April 12, 2021
Young Phillies Fan Playfully Teased by Dad for Dropping Home Run Ball, Then Melts Internet With Selfless Act that Followed (Watch)

freeman home run ball
Phillies fans give Freddie Freeman home run ball they couldn’t catch to young Freeman fan in viral moment

*A series of events that went from hilarious, to selfless, to heartwarming took place in Major League Baseball Friday (Apr 9) during a Phillies game in Atlanta.

During the top of the ninth in Philadelphia’s series-opener with the Braves, a young Phillies fan was thisclose to catching a two-run homer off of Braves slugger Freddie Freeman. The ball ended up in the bullpen instead, and several players tried throwing the ball up to him. But it took several attempts before he was finally able to catch it. His pops playfully let him have it for coming up short multiple times, to the amusement of the nearby crowd and the game commentators.

But then…

Instead of keeping the ball – which would’ve been a great memory – as it went on to make the father-son pair a viral sensation – the two decided to give it to a kid in a Freeman jersey, making that kid’s life, and melting the hearts of both teams’ fans, the commentators, the Internet and, eventually, the players.

Watch below:

But that’s not all.

When Freeman got word of what happened after the game, he and Bryce Harper of the Phillies signed a baseball and gave it to the original Phillies fan with the butterfingers. Every individual in this scenario came out a winner – except the Phillies as a team. They lost Friday’s game 8-1.

Watch below:

