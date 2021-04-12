THE REAL: Jeannie Mai Jenkins Reveals Exclusive Details About Her Wedding to Jeezy / WATCH

*On THE REAL airing Tuesday, April 13, 2021, co-host Jeannie Mai Jenkins reveals exclusive details about her recent wedding to Jeezy and how proud she felt signing her new name for the first time.

Garcelle Beauvais:

“We want to first start by giving, you know, a little bit of a congratulations to you Jeannie on saying ‘I do’ to the love of your life. You married Jeezy in a small intimate ceremony on March 27th in Atlanta at your home. It looked so beautiful, you both looked happy and gorgeous. So, I just want to know, how does it feel to be Mrs. Jeannie Mai Jenkins?”

Jeannie Mai Jenkins:

“Oh my gosh! Thank you Garcelle. It feels actually right. For the past year and a half, as I’ve been celebrating the little milestones between Jeezy and I when we first met, on the show, by the way, it always felt a little off to describe him as my boyfriend, or somebody that I was just dating, because it felt so much more than that. So today, actually with my EP Rachel, I officially signed my name for the first time with Jenkins to it, so that we can put it into the show credit that you see today. That was first time I’ve ever signed it, in its official way, so I’m so proud to finally be Mrs. Jenkins!

Adrienne Houghton:

“So, is that official? That’s your new name? Like Mai becomes your middle name?”

Jeannie Mai Jenkins:

“Yeah, it’s just my full name, Jeannie Mai Jenkins is just my full name.”

Adrienne Houghton:

“Well Jeannie, your dress looked absolutely gorgeous, can you tell us a little bit more about it?”

Jeannie Mai Jenkins:

“This dress I envisioned right when Jeezy proposed. I knew that I wanted something very effervescent and nude. I did not want to wear white, because we all know that white symbolizes purity, and that ship has sailed! Shut up Loni! I knew I wanted nude because the color, it represents how skin deep I want to be with Jay. It’s a color that represents how transparent we are with each other. And there was a lot of symbolism in the ceremony itself. Even the wedding arch, you notice that they weren’t flowers. We chose palm leaves which is very popular in Vietnam. They represent power and eternal life. And then the Italian ruscus, on the other side of it, represent humility, which is obviously before god. We wanted peace, eternal life and humility there. Everything was symbolic. Even our rings. Down to our wedding rings, we didn’t do anything traditional. I personally love the engagement ring that Jay designed for me. I couldn’t imagine stacking something to that, so I did pinky rings, one for him and one for me on my fingers.”

