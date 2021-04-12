Tashera Simmons, Ex-wife of DMX, Honors Rapper on Her 50th Birthday

*The ex-wife of DMX paid tribute to the beloved rapper one day after his death, which also happened to be her 50th birthday.

On Saturday, Tashera Simmons celebrated her 50th birthday on Instagram by honoring the hip-hop star via throwback photos from her wedding to DMX.

“Happy, happy birthday to me. April 10, 1971. Wow, what a ride. What a journey. As I close up the last 50 years of my life, I rejoice and I thank God for everything it has taught me. The journey that it took me through. The hurt, the pain, the triumph, the resistance, the resilience, the learning lessons, the relationships, the power,” Simmons said in a voiceover video message on Instagram — see the post below.

“I celebrate my life today grateful to God for the 50 years He has given me. But now I also celebrate my ex-husband, my best friend, my spiritual partner, my mentor. But I also thank God for his life and his peace. And his journey and his life lessons that were passed on and that will live on for generations to come,” she concluded.

DMX and Simmons married in 1998 before calling it quits in 2005, with Simmons filing for divorce in 2021. They shared four children: Xavier, Tacoma, Praise Mary Ella and Sean.

“Happy 50th birthday to me. 😢💔 With much prayer, pulling. Crying and a roller coaster of emotions. I couldn’t bring myself to just celebrate and close the last 50yrs of my life with out celebrating the life of one of thee most important person in the world to me, my Ex-husband,” she captioned her video.

“I know today is my day. But I also understand that God is love. So When God allowed me to open up my eyes and granted me the gift of life, I realize more than ever, that was my true gift today. Glory be to God!! I am so grateful to God and Honored from the bottom of my heart, For the opportunity while on this Journey called life to join hands in marriage with a true disciple and Angel of God to do life with when we did,” Simmons continued.

“Everything we went through was necessary. It made me the woman I am today. As I enter a new chapter in life, I don’t walk in it the same. Life is so fragile and special at the same time! My life lessons have raised me up to be a Mighty warrior of God! Loving, resilient and strong!” she wrote.

Simmons concluded her Instagram post, “Thank you everyone for the over poor [sic] of your love and concern. It’s a very tuff time right now for me and my family… but I learned from one of the strongest men I knew. We will get through. God bless you all. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 Happy birthday to me. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 wow the big 50.”

On April 9, DMX died a week after suffering a heart attack at age 50.

“We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50 years old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days,” his family wrote in a statement.

“Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized.”

DMX is survived by his mother Arnett Simmons, his siblings, his 15 children and their mothers.