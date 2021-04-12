Monday, April 12, 2021
Stacey Abrams Says Georgia Governor Kemp Wants a Boycott So He’ll Have ‘Someone to Blame’

By Ny MaGee
Stacey Abrams
*Major U.S. companies and sports teams have publicly condemned Georgia’s controversial new voting law, with Hollywood and organizations now threatening to boycott the state. 

Voting rights activist Stacey Abrams says Governor Brian Kemp is “reveling in the potential of a boycott” in response to the state’s newly passed restrictive voting laws because it would give the GOP governor “someone to blame for his own actions.”

“Boycotts work best when the target of your boycott is responsive, and unfortunately we are not dealing with good actors here. The governor of Georgia is reveling in the potential of a boycott because it gives him someone to blame for his own actions,” Abrams said in a panel discussion Friday. “Unlike previous boycotts that have worked in the South, the length of time it takes for a boycott to take effect would be devastating to an economy, devastating to people, devastating to the targets of this terrible, vicious legislation.”

READ MORE: Political Star Stacey Abrams is Now A Nobel Peace Prize Nominee!

Abrams addressed a potential Hollywood boycott of Georgia state during a panel called “Women in Focus” sponsored through Chapman University. 

“My deep concern is that if we call for a boycott, the very people who are helping change the nature of economic opportunity and political opportunity will leave us behind. So my message is stay and fight,” Abrams continued. “Come and lift up your voices and join us. But do not let them force out the very people we need to have here and the very jobs we need to have here to make the potential change real in the South. So come, stay, fight, we’ll get it done.”

Meanwhile, per CBS, Black clergymen around the state and voting-rights advocates have called out major corporations for their silence over Georgia’s new voting law. The criticism prompted top executives at Georgia-based Coca-Cola and Delta Air Lines as well as JPMorgan Chase to issue statements that call the legislation “wrong” and “based on a lie” that Trump loss the 2020 presidential election because Joe Biden cheated.

As EURweb previously reported, Major League Baseball wants nothing to do with Georgia … as far its all-star game is concerned.

The league is moving the 2021 All-Star Game out of Atlanta as backlash grows over a new Georgia law that is seen as nothing less than voter suppression.

“I have determined the best way to demonstrate our value as a sport is relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft,” commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement.

“MLB fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

