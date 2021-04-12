Monday, April 12, 2021
Home News
News

NAACP Responds to Pepper-spraying of Black Army Officer During Traffic Stop

By Ny MaGee
0

*The Virginia police officer accused of pepper-spraying a Black and Latino military officer and holding him at gunpoint during a traffic stop in December has been fired.

We previously reported, Army Lt. Caron Nazario has filed suit against police officers Joe Gutierrez and Daniel Crocker for violating his civil rights during an encounter that was captured on the officers’ body cameras, and the footage recently went viral.

Nazario was repeatedly pepper-sprayed and physically attacked by a cop … all over the fact he didn’t have a rear license plate.

Lt. Nazario was driving his Chevy Tahoe in Windsor, Virginia when cops noticed he didn’t have plates. You can see from the bodycam, the Chevy appears to be new and there’s a registration attached to the window. Once cops lit him up, he drove a little under a mile before pulling into a well-lit gas station, and from there, things went left.

READ MORE: EUR Backstage At 52nd Annual NAACP Image Awards

Caron-Nazario-cops-guns-drawn3

Per TMZ, “Nazario has his hands up in the air the whole time, but the cop is increasingly frustrated and then amps things up, pepper-spraying Nazario 4 times. His dog was in the back choking from the pepper spray,” the outlet writes, adding “Nazario is pulled out of the SUV and is sobbing as he’s ordered to the ground and cuffed.” 

The lawsuit alleges that Gutierrez and Crocker didn’t have probable cause to charge Nazario with any crimes, the stop was illegal, and that the police officers threatened to ruin the Army officer’s military career should he file charges against them. Nazario has sued Gutierrez and Crocker of violating his constitutional rights under the Fourth and First Amendments.

“Incidents like this are unacceptable,” Attorney General Mark Herring said in a statement. “As our office continues to monitor the situation, the Windsor Police Department needs to be fully transparent about what happened during the stop and what was done in response to it.”

The regional NAACP said the video clip is proof “of what the NAACP has actually been claiming the whole time,” the Island of Wight branch said in a statement. “It shows up from the video clip that our justice is still being abused by policeman as well as we are really worried.”

“Please understand this will certainly not go unaddressed,” the team claimed. “We are done passing away. We will certainly not stand calmly while an additional African American’s civil liberties are breached.”

Previous articleBrown STEM Girl: Alana Wicker, 12, to Attend Arizona State University Toward NASA Dream Job (Watch)
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Protests Over Police Killing of Daunte Wright Prompts Deployment of National Guard / VIDEO

Fisher Jack - 0
*Into the early hours of Monday, the National Guard was deployed in Minneapolis as hundreds of people looted and rioted following protests over the...
Read more
Social Heat

Multi-million Dollar Bruce’s Beach, Stolen from Black Owners, is About to be Returned

Fisher Jack - 0
*Justice is rarely swift in these situations but as conversations about reparations for the Black community press on, a few California legislators are actively...
Read more
Social Heat

LA Times’ Headline on DMX’s Death was Problematic; Issues Apology

Fisher Jack - 0
*The Los Angeles Times is facing major backlash from fans after posting an insensitive headline announcing DMX’s death. As the world continues to mourn the...
Read more
Social Heat

Survey Says Nearly HALF of Americans Want The Rock to Run for President

Fisher Jack - 0
*According to a new poll, The Rock has support from nearly 50 percent of Americans in his potential run for president. Roughly 30,130 people participated in...
Read more
Social Heat

Master P Claims DMX OD Could’ve Been Prevented & Oh Yeah, Rappers Need A Union!

Fisher Jack - 0
*Master P is the latest celebrity to weigh in on DMX’s hospitalization following his alleged drug overdose, and just like many, the rapper and...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 2
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO