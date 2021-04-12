‘Mortal Kombat’ Stars Talk Cultural Impact, Super Powers and Favorite Characters / WATCH

*”The time has come to end this!”

On April 23rd, the “Mortal Kombat” tournament will begin!

With Simon McQuoid at the helm—making his feature directorial debut—New Line Cinema and Atomic Monster/Broken Road Productions takes another ‘stab’ at the “Mortal Kombat” franchise with this action packed film. Ludi Lin and Max Huang step into the roles of Liu Kang and Kung Lao and fight to defend Earth Realm from being overrun by the evil sorcerer Shang Tsung. But how will they fare? Can they score a “Flawless Victory” over Outworld? Or will it end in fatality?

EUR correspondent Tifarah Dixon sat down and talked super powers, favorite characters, and cultural impact with the stars of the “Mortal Kombat” (2021) film, Ludi Lin and Max Huang.

Q: Ludi You’ve been a Power Ranger, an Atlantean, and a Defender of Earth Realm. With all of those powers, strengths, healing factors, and skills, which one would you want in real life?



LL: I think at this stage in my life I walk the same path as Liu Kang in my growth. He is a very centered character. He’s like a lone-wolf searching for his pack and I’m at that stage where I know what I want and I’m just searching for a family that I belong in and I think I found that in this cast and in the audience that watches my work.

Q: With Kung Lao arguably being the best fighter defending Earth Realm, he makes great use of his hat as a weapon. If you could choose any of the “Mortal Kombat” characters’ powers, whose would you choose?



MH: I love all of the “Mortal Kombat” characters… but I’ve spent so much time with the character Kung Lao that it’d break my heart to leave him so l have to stay with him. Kung Lao is my man.

Watch the full interview and find out how much of an impact “Mortal Kombat” has had on these two stars’ personal lives!

“Mortal Kombat” is set to release nationwide on April 23 in theaters and on HBO Max for 31 days. For more details go to mortalkombatmovie.com or @mortalkombatmovie .