Kid Cudi Wore a Floral Dress in Honor of Kurt Cobain for His SNL Debut [WATCH]

*Kid Cudi paid tribute to late comedian Chris Farley and singer Kurt Cobain during his “Saturday Night Live” debut as the musical guest over the weekend.

For his first performance at Studio 8H, the rapper served up his track “Tequila Shots” while wearing a shirt with a photo of Farley on it underneath a green cardigan similar to the one Cobain wore during Nirvana’s appearance on MTV Unplugged in 1993. When Cudi hit the stage the second time, he performed the track “Sad People,” and sported a dress with a floral pattern similar to a shirt Cobain once wore.

Kid Cudi, 37, whose real name is Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, tweeted that Off White CEO Virgil Abloh created the Cobain-tribute dress for him.

“Virgil designed the dress for me. I told him I wanted to show love to Kurt [with] a floral print sundress and this man made a masterpiece. Thank You @virgilabloh ur a f—– genius!! Love you man we did it!!!” Kid Cudi wrote. The also notign that the dress will be part of his collection with Off White.

Farley is best known as a beloved SNL cast member who died in 1997 at age 33 from a drug overdose. Cobain died in 1994 at age 27 from an alleged suicide. Cudi honored the rock star amid the 28th anniversary of Cobain’s April 5th death.

Last year, Cudi opened up about his own mental health battle with anxiety and depression, EURweb previously reported.

“When we’re young, we face a lot of pressure to do things that harm us. We pretend to be happy when there’s a raging violent storm inside of our heart,” Kid Cudi said in a video that premiered on PEOPLE. “Once it was difficult for me to find the words. Anxiety and depression ruled my life for as long as I could remember. I was scared, I was sad, I felt like a damaged human swimming in a pool of emotions.”

His remarks came ahead of the Well Beings virtual town hall event.

“I knew I deserved peace and to be happy, but I didn’t know how,” he shared. “It took me a while to get to this place of commitment, to say I’m gonna get through this. To know that we can take our pain and turn it into something.”

“I turn my pain into music,” Kid Cudi added. “And my music is how I am different. And my difference is my power.”

The rapper first publicly shared his struggles with mental illness in a Facebook letter posted in 2016.

“I am not at peace,” he wrote at the time. “My anxiety and depression have ruled my life for as long as I can remember and I never leave the house because of it … Its time I fix me. I’m nervous but I’mma get through this.”

After rehab, Kid Cudi spoke to Billboard about finding peace. “I have so much joy that I don’t feel like I’m fighting anymore,” he said in a 2018 interview. “It was this year, around my birthday [in late January]. I’m the best I’ve ever been in my life. I realized I was genuinely happy, and there’s nothing really going on in particular.”

“Creating is making me happy again,” he added.