Hubert Davis is Proud of His White Wife: The Journal of Steffanie Rivers / WATCH

*Too many Black men have been overlooked for head coaching positions in pro and college sports.

So when Hubert Davis was asked about the significance of becoming the first Black head basketball coach at UNC-Chapel Hill, Davis downplayed it.

Then Davis said he is most proud of his White wife and bi-racial children! Why do some Black people shrink from the spotlight and spend more time trying to make White people feel comfortable?

Click on the video above to join the conversation.

Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at [email protected] with your comments, questions and speaking inquiries. Follow her @TCBStef on Twitter and Instagram.