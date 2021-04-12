Monday, April 12, 2021
Gingrich: Kamala Harris Put in Charge of Border Crisis ‘Because They Knew She Wouldn’t Do Anything’ (Watch)

newt gingrich
Newt Gingrich on Fox News, April 12, 2021

*Newt Gingrich surfaced early Monday to weigh in on the crisis at the Mexico border.

He went beyond the standard GOP response of blaming the Biden Administration for the hordes of unaccompanied children trekking to the border, and claimed on “Fox & Friends” that the crisis was deliberately created by the Biden, and that Vice President Kamala Harris was put in charge because “they knew she wouldn’t do anything” to help fix the situation.

“If you look at a piece of history, sometimes the obvious is accurate,” Gingrich said. “They wanted Harris to be in charge of the border because they knew she wouldn’t do anything. This is not a mistake, this is why they refuse to call it a crisis.

“They want the border to be open. Go back and look at the presidential primary debates. They are all in favor of open borders. They are all in favor of eliminating ICE. They are all in favor of eliminating any threat to sanctuary cities.

“So from their perspective, the next ten or fifteen thousand people [who come in] are good because it further increases the number of illegal immigrants in the United States, which is what they want… Of course, it’s working. What if your goal was to have the maximum number of illegal people in the United States? How would you do better than Biden?”

Watch below:

EURPublisher01

