WATCH: A Conversation with R&B Sensation KEM [EUR Exclusive]

*TV One kicks off season 3 of its critically-acclaimed auto-biographical series UNCENSORED with R&B Sensation KEM on Sunday.

Per press release, the “Love Calls” singer s a three-time Grammy-nominated artist. However, his journey to success wasn’t easy. He struggled with addiction and homelessness, before using music to help him find his way through. He tells all on his episode of UNCENSORED and we caught up with the artist to dish about his journey ahead of the episode. Get into our conversation via the clip above.

In spite of his success in the world of R&B, many still don’t know the true depths of KEM, his music, his passion for songwriting or his journey from homelessness and addiction to sobriety that have given life to his music and thousands of fans. Consequently, he’s often called “R&B’s Best Kept Secret.”

KEM hit rock bottom on the night of July 22, 1990, when after breaking shelter rules, he was kicked out and relegated to sleeping outside. As he sat on the banks of the Detroit River that night, KEM realized that he was “sick and tired of being sick and tired.” And in a break from his regular routine of trying to map out his own road in life, KEM decided to hand all his future plans over to God.

Today, the internationally renowned R&B singer/songwriter has to his credit: one Platinum-selling album (KEM: ALBUM II); two Gold-selling albums (KEMISTRY; INTIMACY); three GRAMMY nominations; five #1 hit singles (“Love Calls,” “I Can’t Stop Loving You,” “Why Would You Stay,” “It’s You” and “Nobody”), along with several sold-out national tours and international shows.

Catch up with KEM via our exclusive ZOOM conversation above and tune in TONIGHT (April 11) to his UNCENSORED episode airing on TV One at 10pm ET/9 c.

