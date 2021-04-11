*Ten entertainment industry panelists come together via Zoom on Saturday April 17, 2021 between 1-3pmET for the 22nd annual Baltimore “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference. The free community event offers a Panel Q&A Session, a Professional Showcase and a National Talent Competition where a vocal and songwriting winner receives the 2021 “ULMII Best Artist” Award and over $16,000 valued in products and services.

The “ULMII” Entertainment Conference is presented in part by Security Square Mall (where the event is normally held) and The Baltimore Times (its media partner). The 10 entertainment industry professionals include New York opera singer Cheryl Warfield (MoreOpera.com); entertainment veteran and journalist Rosa Pryor-Trustee, also known as Rambling Rose (Rambling-Rose.com); Consul Paul Gardner, II, General Manager of The Gardner Law Group (TheGardnerLawGroup.com); Music Producer/Artist Manager D. Baldwin, head of Underground Hits Production (UGHits.com); Music Producer/Entertainer V. I. P. (DustDemAFF.com); Artist Manager/Lecturer Dr. Kerri Moseley-Hobbs (ImaginationLunchbox.com); Artist Developer/Educator Nadiyah Kareem (Superstar Entertainment); Multi-Award winning SAG/AFTRA acting and filmmaking prodigy Anthony Michael Hobbs (Anthony-Michael.com); Executive Director Derek Price, of the Eubie Blake National Jazz Institute & Cultural Center (EubieBlake.org), and Former Washington, DC Youth Director Morris Dickerson. Radio Personality Doresa Harvey (Magic 95.9FM) will host the event, with “ULMII” founder Eunice Moseley (ThePulseofEntertainment.com) as moderator.

The Professional Talent Showcase, presented by Blaze 4 Glory Music Group and Atlas Elite Entertainment, will include performances by Baltimore Black Music Award winning Jazz vocalist and trumpeter Vincent Gross (VincentGrossMusic.com); Los Angeles R&B singer/songwriter Shardella Sessions (AEE); Houston R&B singer/songwriter Denaron (Babineaux); Cincinnati Hip-Hop rapper, singer and songwriter E. Renee (B4GMG), and Arizona Country singer, songwriter Ashley Wineland (Official CMT). North Carolina’s Kingdom Image Award and Rhythm of Gospel Award winning David Spencer of the Gospel duo David and Tiffany Spencer will perform one of their singles “We Are One” to close the conference. During the national talent the competition there will be performances from artists in Baltimore, San Diego, Mississippi, Houston and Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

If you want Zoom access to the Sat., April 17th “ULMII” Entertainment Conference, 1-3pmET, you can log unto www.UpliftingMinds2.com or click https://us02web.zoom.us/j/5102994037.

