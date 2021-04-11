Sunday, April 11, 2021
Home Events
Events

Ten Panelists via Zoom Sat., April 17, 2021 During the Baltimore ‘ULMII’ Entertainment Conference

By Eunice Moseley
0

ULMII_2021_panelist
Eight of ten entertainment industry panelists and host Doresa Harvey (Magic 95.9FM).

*Ten entertainment industry panelists come together via Zoom on Saturday April 17, 2021 between 1-3pmET for the 22nd annual Baltimore “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference. The free community event offers a Panel Q&A Session, a Professional Showcase and a National Talent Competition where a vocal and songwriting winner receives the 2021 “ULMII Best Artist” Award and over $16,000 valued in products and services.

The “ULMII” Entertainment Conference is presented in part by Security Square Mall (where the event is normally held) and The Baltimore Times (its media partner). The 10 entertainment industry professionals include New York opera singer Cheryl Warfield (MoreOpera.com); entertainment veteran and journalist Rosa Pryor-Trustee, also known as Rambling Rose (Rambling-Rose.com); Consul Paul Gardner, II, General Manager of The Gardner Law Group (TheGardnerLawGroup.com); Music Producer/Artist Manager D. Baldwin, head of Underground Hits Production (UGHits.com); Music Producer/Entertainer V. I. P. (DustDemAFF.com); Artist Manager/Lecturer Dr. Kerri Moseley-Hobbs (ImaginationLunchbox.com); Artist Developer/Educator Nadiyah Kareem (Superstar Entertainment); Multi-Award winning SAG/AFTRA acting and filmmaking prodigy Anthony Michael Hobbs (Anthony-Michael.com); Executive Director Derek Price, of the Eubie Blake National Jazz Institute & Cultural Center (EubieBlake.org), and Former Washington, DC Youth Director Morris Dickerson. Radio Personality Doresa Harvey (Magic 95.9FM) will host the event, with “ULMII” founder Eunice Moseley (ThePulseofEntertainment.com) as moderator.

ULMII_2021_showcasetalent
Jazz’s Vincent Gross, R&B’s Shardella Sessions and Denaron, Hip-Hop’s E. Renee and Country’s Ashley Wineland to perform, with a special performances by Gospel’s David Spencer.

The Professional Talent Showcase, presented by Blaze 4 Glory Music Group and Atlas Elite Entertainment, will include performances by Baltimore Black Music Award winning Jazz vocalist and trumpeter Vincent Gross (VincentGrossMusic.com); Los Angeles R&B singer/songwriter Shardella Sessions (AEE); Houston R&B singer/songwriter Denaron (Babineaux); Cincinnati Hip-Hop rapper, singer and songwriter E. Renee (B4GMG), and Arizona Country singer, songwriter Ashley Wineland (Official CMT). North Carolina’s Kingdom Image Award and Rhythm of Gospel Award winning David Spencer of the Gospel duo David and Tiffany Spencer will perform one of their singles “We Are One” to close the conference. During the national talent the competition there will be performances from artists in Baltimore, San Diego, Mississippi, Houston and Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

If you want Zoom access to the Sat., April 17th “ULMII” Entertainment Conference, 1-3pmET, you can log unto www.UpliftingMinds2.com or click https://us02web.zoom.us/j/5102994037.

# # #

Freelance Associates

562-424-3836

Long Beach, CA 90807

[email protected]

Previous articleMulti-million Dollar Bruce’s Beach, Stolen from Black Owners, is About to be Returned
Eunice Moseleyhttp://www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com
Eunice Moseley is a syndicated columnist of The Pulse of Entertainment, which has an estimated syndicated readership of 1/4 million a week. She is also a PR/Media & Promotions consultant at her firm Freelance Associates (www.FreelanceAssociatesInc.com) located in Baltimroe and Los Angeles, is the founder and coordiantor of the 'Uplifting Minds II' Entertainment Conference (www.UpliftingMinds2.com) held annually in Baltimroe and Los Angeles, as well as, the Promotions Director (at-large) at The Baltimore Times.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Multi-million Dollar Bruce’s Beach, Stolen from Black Owners, is About to be Returned

Fisher Jack - 0
*Justice is rarely swift in these situations but as conversations about reparations for the Black community press on, a few California legislators are actively...
Read more
Social Heat

LA Times’ Headline on DMX’s Death was Problematic; Issues Apology

Fisher Jack - 0
*The Los Angeles Times is facing major backlash from fans after posting an insensitive headline announcing DMX’s death. As the world continues to mourn the...
Read more
Social Heat

Survey Says Nearly HALF of Americans Want The Rock to Run for President

Fisher Jack - 0
*According to a new poll, The Rock has support from nearly 50 percent of Americans in his potential run for president. Roughly 30,130 people participated in...
Read more
Social Heat

Master P Claims DMX OD Could’ve Been Prevented & Oh Yeah, Rappers Need A Union!

Fisher Jack - 0
*Master P is the latest celebrity to weigh in on DMX’s hospitalization following his alleged drug overdose, and just like many, the rapper and...
Read more
Social Heat

Andy Cohen Announces Bravo Kids Episode of #WWHL with Brielle Biermann, Riley Burruss

Fisher Jack - 0
*This week, Andy Cohen announced that a series of children from the Real Housewives franchise will all appear on an upcoming special episode of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 2
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO