Sunday, April 11, 2021
Home Entertainment
Entertainment

‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ Wins Outstanding Film At 21st Annual ‘Black Reel Awards’

By Fisher Jack
0

Judas and the Black Messiah - poster*(Washington, DC) – The rousing story of a duplicitous FBI informer who played a huge role in the assassination of Illinois Black Panther Party Chairman Fred Hampton won top honors at the 21st Annual Black Reel Awards.

In addition to winning Outstanding Film, Judas and the Black Messiah also won top acting honors for Daniel Kaluuya (Outstanding Supporting Actor) and Dominique Fishback (Outstanding Supporting Actress). With the win, Kaluuya becomes the Black Reel Awards second “Triple Crown” winner, with previous wins for Outstanding Actor and Outstanding Breakthrough Actor in Get Out. In addition, producers Charles King, Ryan Coogler and Shaka King, becomes the first all-African American team to win Outstanding Picture.

In recognition for his passionate turn in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, the late Chadwick Boseman was recognized as Outstanding Actor. Boseman’s win gives him the distinction of becoming the first posthumous winner in Black Reel Awards history.

It was also a special evening for One Night in Miami as the film took home five Black Reel Awards, including Outstanding Director for Regina King. She became the third woman to take home the top prize for directing, joining Gina Prince-Bythewood (Love & Basketball and The Secret Life of Bees) and Ava DuVernay (Middle of Nowhere and Selma). King also won Outstanding Emerging Director and the film also notched wins for Outstanding Ensemble, Outstanding Breakthrough Actor for Kingsley Ben-Adir and Outstanding Song for Leslie Odom, Jr. (“Speak Now”). In the process, One Night in Miami became the first film since The Best Man to secure the most wins without taking home Outstanding Picture.

“What an unprecedented year it was for Black filmmakers and creatives and I’m delighted that this year’s winners reflected the historic nature of Black Cinema,” said Black Reel Awards founder Tim Gordon. “We are honored to have this year’s class of winners join the rich history of those acknowledged in the past as they stand on the shoulders of Black Cinematic giants who paved the way.”

ALSO ON EURWEB: Emmy Winner Albert Edmund Lord III is New VP at Community Build, Inc.

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (promo)Additional highlights included Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom joining Night Catches Us as the second film to take home both Outstanding Actor and Outstanding Actress for Boseman and Viola Davis. Davis’ second win tied her with Sanaa Lathan for most Outstanding Actress wins. Radha Blank won three awards, including Outstanding Screenplay, Outstanding Independent Film, as well as Outstanding First Screenplay. The Independent win is the first for Netflix in that category.

Among other firsts, Soul became the first animated film to win Outstanding Score. Two other films, Netflix’s Malcolm & Marie, and Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey became the first films to secure wins in the professional categories without receiving an Outstanding Picture nomination.

Black Reel Awards annually recognize the excellence of African Americans, as well as the cinematic achievements of the African diaspora, in the global film industry.

Follow the 21st Annual Black Reel Awards on Twitter and Instagram @BlackReelAwards and on Facebook/TheBlackReelAwards. Join the conversation using #BlackReelAwards.

Black Reel AwardsAbout the Black Reel Awards (BRAs)
The Black Reel Awards, or “BRAs”, is an annual American awards ceremony hosted by the Foundation for the Augmentation of African Americans in Film (FAAAF) to recognize the excellence of African Americans, as well as the cinematic achievements of the African diaspora, in the global film industry, as assessed by the Foundation’s voting membership. The various category winners are awarded a copy of a statuette, officially called the Black Reel Award. The awards, first presented in 2000 in Washington, DC, are overseen by FAAAF.

The awards ceremony was initially awarded online during its first two years before the first live show presentation in 2002. The awards have broadcast to radio since 2014. The Black Reel Awards is the oldest cinema-exclusive awards ceremony for African Americans.
source: Black Reel Awards – [email protected]

The 21st Black Reel Awards Celebration take place this evening (04-11-21) at 8pm, ET / 5pm, PT on several channels, including the Black Reel Awards YouTube, the Black Reel Awards page on Facebook, and on BlackReelAwards.com.

Black Reel Awards - 21st annual - winnersTHE 21st ANNUAL BLACK REEL AWARDS WINNERS

Outstanding Actor
Chadwick Boseman | Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Outstanding Actress
Viola Davis | Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Outstanding Supporting Actor
Daniel Kaluuya | Judas and the Black Messiah

Outstanding Supporting Actress
Dominique Fishback | Judas and the Black Messiah

Outstanding Director
Regina King | One Night in Miami

Outstanding Screenplay
Radha Blank | The 40-Year-Old Version

Outstanding Film
Judas and the Black Messiah
Charles D. King, Ryan Cooler & Shaka King, Producers

Outstanding Documentary
Time | Garrett Bradley

Outstanding Ensemble
One Night in Miami | Kimberly Hardin

Outstanding Foreign-Language Film
Night of the Kings | Philippe Lacote (Senegal)

Outstanding Score
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross & Jon Batiste | Soul

Outstanding Original Song
“Speak Now” | Leslie Odom, Jr. (One Night in Miami)

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance, Male
Kingsley Ben-Adir | One Night in Miami

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance, Female
Andra Day | The U.S. vs. Billie Holiday

Outstanding Voice Performance
Jamie Foxx | Soul

INDEPENDENT

Outstanding Independent Film
The 40-Year-Old Version | Radha Blank

Outstanding Independent Documentary
Mr. Soul! | Melissa Haizlip

Outstanding Independent Short
Canvas | Frank E. Abney III

Outstanding Emerging Director
One Night in Miami | Regina King

Outstanding First Screenplay
The 40-Year-Old Version | Radha Blank

Outstanding Cinematography
Malcolm & Marie | Marcell Rev

Outstanding Costume Design
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey | Michael Wilkinson

Outstanding Production Design
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey | Gavin Bocquet

 

 

WINS BY FILM

5 WINS
ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI…

3 WINS
THE FORTY-YEAR-OLD VERSION
JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH

2 WINS
JINGLE JANGLE: A CHRISTMAS JOURNEY
MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM
SOUL

1 WIN
CANVAS
MALCOLM & MARIE
MR. SOUL!.
NIGHT OF THE KINGS
TIME
THE UNITED STATES VS. BILLIE HOLIDAY

 

WINS BY INDIVIDUAL (*=indicates first Black Reel Award Win)

3 WINS
RADHA BLANK*

2 WINS
REGINA KING

1 WIN
FRANK E. ABNEY III*
KINGSLEY BEN-ADIR*
SAM ASHWORTH*
JON BATISTE*
GAVIN BOCQUET*
CHADWICK BOSEMAN
GARRETT BRADLEY*
RYAN COOGLER
VIOLA DAVIS
ANDRA DAY*
DOMINIQUE FISHBACK*
JAMIE FOXX*
DANIEL KALUUYA
CHARLES D. KING*
SHAKA KING*
MELISSA HAIZLIP*
KIMBERLY HARDIN
LESLIE ODOM JR.*
MARCELL REV*
TRENT REZNOR*
ATTICUS ROSS*
MICHAEL WILKINSON*

 

WINS BY STUDIOS

9 WINS
NETFLIX

6 WINS
AMAZON STUDIOS

3 WINS
WARNER BROS.

2 WINS
WALT DISNEY

1 WIN
HULU
NEON

Previous articleShahadi Wright Joseph’s First-EVER Kiss Happened in Lena Waithe’s Creepy Azz ‘Them’
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Multi-million Dollar Bruce’s Beach, Stolen from Black Owners, is About to be Returned

Fisher Jack - 0
*Justice is rarely swift in these situations but as conversations about reparations for the Black community press on, a few California legislators are actively...
Read more
Social Heat

LA Times’ Headline on DMX’s Death was Problematic; Issues Apology

Fisher Jack - 0
*The Los Angeles Times is facing major backlash from fans after posting an insensitive headline announcing DMX’s death. As the world continues to mourn the...
Read more
Social Heat

Survey Says Nearly HALF of Americans Want The Rock to Run for President

Fisher Jack - 0
*According to a new poll, The Rock has support from nearly 50 percent of Americans in his potential run for president. Roughly 30,130 people participated in...
Read more
Social Heat

Master P Claims DMX OD Could’ve Been Prevented & Oh Yeah, Rappers Need A Union!

Fisher Jack - 0
*Master P is the latest celebrity to weigh in on DMX’s hospitalization following his alleged drug overdose, and just like many, the rapper and...
Read more
Social Heat

Andy Cohen Announces Bravo Kids Episode of #WWHL with Brielle Biermann, Riley Burruss

Fisher Jack - 0
*This week, Andy Cohen announced that a series of children from the Real Housewives franchise will all appear on an upcoming special episode of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 2
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO