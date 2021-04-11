‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ Wins Outstanding Film At 21st Annual ‘Black Reel Awards’

*(Washington, DC) – The rousing story of a duplicitous FBI informer who played a huge role in the assassination of Illinois Black Panther Party Chairman Fred Hampton won top honors at the 21st Annual Black Reel Awards.

In addition to winning Outstanding Film, Judas and the Black Messiah also won top acting honors for Daniel Kaluuya (Outstanding Supporting Actor) and Dominique Fishback (Outstanding Supporting Actress). With the win, Kaluuya becomes the Black Reel Awards second “Triple Crown” winner, with previous wins for Outstanding Actor and Outstanding Breakthrough Actor in Get Out. In addition, producers Charles King, Ryan Coogler and Shaka King, becomes the first all-African American team to win Outstanding Picture.

In recognition for his passionate turn in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, the late Chadwick Boseman was recognized as Outstanding Actor. Boseman’s win gives him the distinction of becoming the first posthumous winner in Black Reel Awards history.

It was also a special evening for One Night in Miami as the film took home five Black Reel Awards, including Outstanding Director for Regina King. She became the third woman to take home the top prize for directing, joining Gina Prince-Bythewood (Love & Basketball and The Secret Life of Bees) and Ava DuVernay (Middle of Nowhere and Selma). King also won Outstanding Emerging Director and the film also notched wins for Outstanding Ensemble, Outstanding Breakthrough Actor for Kingsley Ben-Adir and Outstanding Song for Leslie Odom, Jr. (“Speak Now”). In the process, One Night in Miami became the first film since The Best Man to secure the most wins without taking home Outstanding Picture.

“What an unprecedented year it was for Black filmmakers and creatives and I’m delighted that this year’s winners reflected the historic nature of Black Cinema,” said Black Reel Awards founder Tim Gordon. “We are honored to have this year’s class of winners join the rich history of those acknowledged in the past as they stand on the shoulders of Black Cinematic giants who paved the way.”

ALSO ON EURWEB: Emmy Winner Albert Edmund Lord III is New VP at Community Build, Inc.

Additional highlights included Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom joining Night Catches Us as the second film to take home both Outstanding Actor and Outstanding Actress for Boseman and Viola Davis. Davis’ second win tied her with Sanaa Lathan for most Outstanding Actress wins. Radha Blank won three awards, including Outstanding Screenplay, Outstanding Independent Film, as well as Outstanding First Screenplay. The Independent win is the first for Netflix in that category.

Among other firsts, Soul became the first animated film to win Outstanding Score. Two other films, Netflix’s Malcolm & Marie, and Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey became the first films to secure wins in the professional categories without receiving an Outstanding Picture nomination.

Black Reel Awards annually recognize the excellence of African Americans, as well as the cinematic achievements of the African diaspora, in the global film industry.

Follow the 21st Annual Black Reel Awards on Twitter and Instagram @BlackReelAwards and on Facebook/TheBlackReelAwards. Join the conversation using #BlackReelAwards.

About the Black Reel Awards (BRAs)

The Black Reel Awards, or “BRAs”, is an annual American awards ceremony hosted by the Foundation for the Augmentation of African Americans in Film (FAAAF) to recognize the excellence of African Americans, as well as the cinematic achievements of the African diaspora, in the global film industry, as assessed by the Foundation’s voting membership. The various category winners are awarded a copy of a statuette, officially called the Black Reel Award. The awards, first presented in 2000 in Washington, DC, are overseen by FAAAF.

The awards ceremony was initially awarded online during its first two years before the first live show presentation in 2002. The awards have broadcast to radio since 2014. The Black Reel Awards is the oldest cinema-exclusive awards ceremony for African Americans.

source: Black Reel Awards – [email protected]



The 21st Black Reel Awards Celebration take place this evening (04-11-21) at 8pm, ET / 5pm, PT on several channels, including the Black Reel Awards YouTube, the Black Reel Awards page on Facebook, and on BlackReelAwards.com.

THE 21st ANNUAL BLACK REEL AWARDS WINNERS

Outstanding Actor

Chadwick Boseman | Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Outstanding Actress

Viola Davis | Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Outstanding Supporting Actor

Daniel Kaluuya | Judas and the Black Messiah

Outstanding Supporting Actress

Dominique Fishback | Judas and the Black Messiah

Outstanding Director

Regina King | One Night in Miami

Outstanding Screenplay

Radha Blank | The 40-Year-Old Version

Outstanding Film

Judas and the Black Messiah

Charles D. King, Ryan Cooler & Shaka King, Producers

Outstanding Documentary

Time | Garrett Bradley

Outstanding Ensemble

One Night in Miami | Kimberly Hardin

Outstanding Foreign-Language Film

Night of the Kings | Philippe Lacote (Senegal)

Outstanding Score

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross & Jon Batiste | Soul

Outstanding Original Song

“Speak Now” | Leslie Odom, Jr. (One Night in Miami)

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance, Male

Kingsley Ben-Adir | One Night in Miami

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance, Female

Andra Day | The U.S. vs. Billie Holiday

Outstanding Voice Performance

Jamie Foxx | Soul

INDEPENDENT

Outstanding Independent Film

The 40-Year-Old Version | Radha Blank

Outstanding Independent Documentary

Mr. Soul! | Melissa Haizlip

Outstanding Independent Short

Canvas | Frank E. Abney III

Outstanding Emerging Director

One Night in Miami | Regina King

Outstanding First Screenplay

The 40-Year-Old Version | Radha Blank

Outstanding Cinematography

Malcolm & Marie | Marcell Rev

Outstanding Costume Design

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey | Michael Wilkinson

Outstanding Production Design

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey | Gavin Bocquet

WINS BY FILM

5 WINS

ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI…

3 WINS

THE FORTY-YEAR-OLD VERSION

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH

2 WINS

JINGLE JANGLE: A CHRISTMAS JOURNEY

MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM

SOUL

1 WIN

CANVAS

MALCOLM & MARIE

MR. SOUL!.

NIGHT OF THE KINGS

TIME

THE UNITED STATES VS. BILLIE HOLIDAY

WINS BY INDIVIDUAL (*=indicates first Black Reel Award Win)

3 WINS

RADHA BLANK*

2 WINS

REGINA KING

1 WIN

FRANK E. ABNEY III*

KINGSLEY BEN-ADIR*

SAM ASHWORTH*

JON BATISTE*

GAVIN BOCQUET*

CHADWICK BOSEMAN

GARRETT BRADLEY*

RYAN COOGLER

VIOLA DAVIS

ANDRA DAY*

DOMINIQUE FISHBACK*

JAMIE FOXX*

DANIEL KALUUYA

CHARLES D. KING*

SHAKA KING*

MELISSA HAIZLIP*

KIMBERLY HARDIN

LESLIE ODOM JR.*

MARCELL REV*

TRENT REZNOR*

ATTICUS ROSS*

MICHAEL WILKINSON*

WINS BY STUDIOS

9 WINS

NETFLIX

6 WINS

AMAZON STUDIOS

3 WINS

WARNER BROS.

2 WINS

WALT DISNEY

1 WIN

HULU

NEON