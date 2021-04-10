Saturday, April 10, 2021
Multi-million Dollar Bruce’s Beach, Stolen from Black Owners, is About to be Returned

By Fisher Jack
Bruces Beach - BLM (LA Times)
A century ago, Bruce’s Beach in Manhattan Beach was one of the most prominent Black-owned resorts by the sea. – Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times

*Justice is rarely swift in these situations but as conversations about reparations for the Black community press on, a few California legislators are actively working to right a nearly century-old wrong.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn said the county will return some prime real estate of Manhattan Beach land to the descendants of a Black couple who operated a beach resort there that was trashed by white residents and ultimately condemned and seized by the city.

According to @abc7la, transferring the portion of what is known as Bruce’s Beach to the descendants of Willa and Charles Bruce will require state legislation to remove restrictions on the land, which is now home to the county’s lifeguard training center.

“I learned very quickly that I just can’t give the property back,” Hahn said during a news conference. “It came with restrictions, where it limited our ability to sell or transfer this property.

'Roasting Marshmallows' a Roast of Whiteness (Not White People) on Clubhouse – Sunday 8pm Est.
Fisher Jack

