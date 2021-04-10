Saturday, April 10, 2021
LA Times’ Headline on DMX’s Death was Problematic; Issues Apology

By Fisher Jack
DMX+BIG3+Week+Five+IwnFeZO5z8Hl
Rapper DMX performs during week five of the BIG3 three on three basketball league at UIC Pavilion on July 23, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois.
(July 22, 2017 – Source: Streeter Lecka/Getty Images North America

*The Los Angeles Times is facing major backlash from fans after posting an insensitive headline announcing DMX’s death.

As the world continues to mourn the loss of hip hop icon DMX, fans noticed the publication’s headline highlighting the rapper’s past with the law and drug addiction. It reads, “DMX, gravel-voiced hip-hop star who battled law and addiction, dies at 50” and a screenshot of the headline was posted on their official Instagram pages.

According to The Neighborhood Talk, fans called out the publication for addressing the low points of DMX’s life and career upon news of his death.

One fan wrote, “DMX, the Rapper, Actor & Hip Hop Icon has died!!! Take notes, LA Times when writing a report…Your journalism is garbage!!! Unfollowing.” After the headline change, another fan said, “Yeah the last post was incredibly insensitive and racist. A complete double standard that is incredibly telling of the staff at the LA Times.”

The publication issued an apology and said “this post replaces an earlier image which contained a headline that did not meet our standards. We apologized for the mistake.”

