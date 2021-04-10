*Maybe it would’ve just been better if the Army Lieutenant would have just complied to the police officers’ commands. When you watch the video you see things just didn’t go well for him.

We’re referring to what happened to Lt. Caron Nazario, who was repeatedly pepper sprayed and physically attacked by a cop … all over the fact he didn’t have a rear license plate.

Lt. Nazario, who is Black and Latino, was driving his Chevy Tahoe in Windsor, Virginia when cops noticed he didn’t have plates. You can see from the bodycam, the Chevy appears to be new and there’s a registration attached to the window. Once cops lit him up, he drove a little under a mile before pulling into a well-lit gas station.

It’s hard to watch. The cop with the bodycam is unrelenting … screaming at Nazario to get out of his SUV. At one point the Lieutenant says, “I’m honestly afraid to get out.” The cop barks back, “You should be!”

Nazario has his hands up in the air the whole time, but the cop is increasingly frustrated and then amps things up, pepper-spraying Nazario 4 times. His dog was in the back choking from the pepper spray.

Nazario is pulled out of the SUV and is sobbing as he’s ordered to the ground and cuffed. He claims one of the cops told him if he complained, they’d throw the book at him with all sorts of charges — obstruction of justice, eluding police, assault on a cop, etc.

By the way, the incident went down last December (5), but the bodycam video was just released. In the meantime, Nazario has filed a lawsuit alleging a violation of his Constitutional rights.

The lawsuit alleges that the officers,Joe Gutierrez and Daniel Crocker, didn’t have probable cause to charge Nazario with any crimes, the stop was illegal and that the police officers threatened to ruin the Army officer’s military career should he file charges against them. Nazario has sued Gutierrez and Crocker, claiming violations of his constitutional rights under the Fourth and First Amendments.