Woman With World’s Longest Fingernails Finally Gets Them Cut After 29 Years [VIDEO]

*Ayanna Williams, the woman who held the Guinness World Record for the longest fingernails, finally chopped them off after nearly 30-years of growth.

Per TMZ, Williams has been taking care of her keratin for nearly 3 decades and had been the Guinness World Record holder for the longest fingernails on a pair of female hands since 2017. Back then, her nails nearly measured a combined 19 feet –two bottles of nail polish were required to paint them all.

An electric tool was used to remove the nails at a dermatology office in Fort Worth, Texas — watch the clip above.

“With or without my nails, I will still be the queen,” Williams told Guinness after the nail-cutting procedure. “My nails don’t make me, I make my nails!”

Ripley’s Believe It or Not! will put Williams severed nails on display in an exhibit at the museum in Orlando, Florida.

“Do what you want to do! Let everyone be themselves,” Williams told the museum. “If you want to grow your nails long, do it!”