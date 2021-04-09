Friday, April 9, 2021
Home Social Heat
Social Heat

Survey Says Nearly HALF of Americans Want The Rock to Run for President

By Fisher Jack
0

*According to a new poll, The Rock has support from nearly 50 percent of Americans in his potential run for president.

Roughly 30,130 people participated in a Pipslay survey and responded to questions about celebrities who want to enter the political arena.

Twenty-nine percent of participants said they want to see actor #MatthewMcConaughey, who is considering a run for governor of Texas, and The Rock (born Dwyane Johnson), who has spoken about a potential presidential campaign, run for their respective offices. On top of that, an additional 17 percent said they want The Rock to be president in the future.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: California Man Found Guilty of Killing Wife, Propping Up Her Dead Body on Couch for Christmas

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by the Jasmine BRAND (@thejasminebrand)

Previous articleBlack Michigan College Student Admits to Tagging Dorm with KKK Graffiti
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Survey Says Nearly HALF of Americans Want The Rock to Run for President

Fisher Jack - 0
*According to a new poll, The Rock has support from nearly 50 percent of Americans in his potential run for president. Roughly 30,130 people participated in...
Read more
Social Heat

Master P Claims DMX OD Could’ve Been Prevented & Oh Yeah, Rappers Need A Union!

Fisher Jack - 0
*Master P is the latest celebrity to weigh in on DMX’s hospitalization following his alleged drug overdose, and just like many, the rapper and...
Read more
Social Heat

Andy Cohen Announces Bravo Kids Episode of #WWHL with Brielle Biermann, Riley Burruss

Fisher Jack - 0
*This week, Andy Cohen announced that a series of children from the Real Housewives franchise will all appear on an upcoming special episode of...
Read more
Social Heat

YouTube Has Officially REMOVED YG’s ‘Anti-Asian’ Song ‘Meet the Flockers’

Fisher Jack - 0
*After initially refusing to do so, YouTube has officially removed “Meet the Flockers” by YG, which has been deemed as an “anti-Asian” song by...
Read more
Social Heat

Mariah Carey Gets Vaccinated and Lets Out Squeals, Err, High Notes / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*Mariah Carey is the latest celebrity to get vaccinated and she shared the experience with the world. The superstar got her COVID-19 shot over the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 2
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO