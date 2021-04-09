Survey Says Nearly HALF of Americans Want The Rock to Run for President

*According to a new poll, The Rock has support from nearly 50 percent of Americans in his potential run for president.

Roughly 30,130 people participated in a Pipslay survey and responded to questions about celebrities who want to enter the political arena.

Twenty-nine percent of participants said they want to see actor #MatthewMcConaughey, who is considering a run for governor of Texas, and The Rock (born Dwyane Johnson), who has spoken about a potential presidential campaign, run for their respective offices. On top of that, an additional 17 percent said they want The Rock to be president in the future.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: California Man Found Guilty of Killing Wife, Propping Up Her Dead Body on Couch for Christmas