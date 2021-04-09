Prince Estate to Release Singer‘s 2010 Album ‘Welcome 2 America’ This Summer [VIDEO]



*Prince recorded his “Welcome 2 America” album in 2010 but never released it. That’s going to change this summer when the project drops in June.

The estate for the late singer and Sony’s Legacy Recordings will release the album on July 30. According to the announcement, the album is a “powerful creative statement that documents Prince’s concerns, hopes, and visions for a shifting society, presciently foreshadowing an era of political division, disinformation, and a renewed fight for racial justice.” Per Billboard, the 12-track album of originals also includes a cover of Soul Asylum’s “Stand Up and B Strong.”

Prince went on a U.S.tour of the same name shortly after completing the album, which was capped off by a “21-night stand” at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

Here’s more from Variety:

The Deluxe Edition of “Welcome 2 America” includes the complete studio vault album on both CD and black vinyl (accompanied with a hi-res digital download) plus a never-before-released full concert video of Prince’s April 28, 2011 show at The Forum. All vinyl editions will have music on three sides with a collectible etching on the fourth side. In addition, there will be two special color variant vinyl editions of the album – gold vinyl available exclusively from the official Prince store and clear vinyl from Target.

In a 2010 statement, Prince said of the album, “The world is fraught with misin4mation. George Orwell’s vision of the future is here. We need 2 remain steadfast in faith in the trying times ahead.”

Check out the “Welcome 2 America” promo clip above and peep the tracklist below. Pre-order the album here.

“Welcome 2 America” “Running Game (Son Of A Slave Master)” “Born 2 Die” “1000 Light Years From Here” “Hot Summer” “Stand Up And B Strong (Soul Asylum cover)” “Check The Record” “Same Page, Different Book” “When She Comes” “1010 (Rin Tin Tin)” “Yes” “One Day We Will All B Free”