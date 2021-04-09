Past Pageant Winner Snatches Crown from New Winner’s Head and Gives it to Runner-Up (Watch)

*Things got real ugly at Sri Lanka’s biggest beauty pageant.

Beauty queen Pushpika De Silva was declared Mrs. Sri Lanka, only to have the crown taken from her head moments later by the 2019 winner, claiming De Silva should have been disqualified because she is divorced.

Caroline Jurie, 2019’s Mrs. Sri Lanka, grabbed the crown off De Silva, claiming that the title holder has to be married. Before taking the crown, Jurie declared to the crowd: “There is a rule that prevents women who have already been married and are divorced, so I am taking steps to make the crown go to second place.”

Jurie then placed the crown on the first runner up, who seemed thrilled to be the sudden winner. De Silva, meanwhile, stormed off the stage in tears.

De Silva ended up having to go to the hospital for “head injuries” following the incident. She explained in a Facebook post that while she is separated from her husband, she is not divorced. She also plans to take legal action for the “unreasonable and insulting” way she was treated, writing, “A true queen is not a woman who snatches another woman’s crown, but a woman who secretly sets another woman’s crown.”

Organizers of the event confirmed that De Silva is not divorced and, after apologizing to her, returned the crown and her title to her. The pageant director told the BBC, “We are disappointed. It was a disgrace how Caroline Jurie behaved on the stage and the Mrs. World organization has already begun an investigation on the matter.” The police have also launched an investigation.