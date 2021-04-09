Friday, April 9, 2021
Home Today’s Video
Today’s Video

Past Pageant Winner Snatches Crown from New Winner’s Head and Gives it to Runner-Up (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

Mrs. Sri Lanka Pageant
Mrs. Sri Lanka Pageant – Crown being taken from declared winner by 2019 Mrs. Sri Lanka

*Things got real ugly at Sri Lanka’s biggest beauty pageant.

Beauty queen Pushpika De Silva was declared Mrs. Sri Lanka, only to have the crown taken from her head moments later by the 2019 winner, claiming De Silva should have been disqualified because she is divorced.

Caroline Jurie, 2019’s Mrs. Sri Lanka, grabbed the crown off De Silva, claiming that the title holder has to be married. Before taking the crown, Jurie declared to the crowd: “There is a rule that prevents women who have already been married and are divorced, so I am taking steps to make the crown go to second place.”

Jurie then placed the crown on the first runner up, who seemed thrilled to be the sudden winner. De Silva, meanwhile, stormed off the stage in tears.

Watch below, with the hijacking beginning at 1:10.

De Silva ended up having to go to the hospital for “head injuries” following the incident. She explained in a Facebook post that while she is separated from her husband, she is not divorced. She also plans to take legal action for the “unreasonable and insulting” way she was treated, writing, “A true queen is not a woman who snatches another woman’s crown, but a woman who secretly sets another woman’s crown.”

Organizers of the event confirmed that De Silva is not divorced and, after apologizing to her, returned the crown and her title to her. The pageant director told the BBC, “We are disappointed. It was a disgrace how Caroline Jurie behaved on the stage and the Mrs. World organization has already begun an investigation on the matter.” The police have also launched an investigation.

Previous articleGeorge Clooney Emails Attorney Ben Crump with Advice About Derek Chauvin’s Murder Trial [VIDEO]
Next articleOprah Winfrey Interviews Eddie Murphy for First Time in 35 Years (Clip)
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Master P Claims DMX OD Could’ve Been Prevented & Oh Yeah, Rappers Need A Union!

Fisher Jack - 0
*Master P is the latest celebrity to weigh in on DMX’s hospitalization following his alleged drug overdose, and just like many, the rapper and...
Read more
Social Heat

Andy Cohen Announces Bravo Kids Episode of #WWHL with Brielle Biermann, Riley Burruss

Fisher Jack - 0
*This week, Andy Cohen announced that a series of children from the Real Housewives franchise will all appear on an upcoming special episode of...
Read more
Social Heat

YouTube Has Officially REMOVED YG’s ‘Anti-Asian’ Song ‘Meet the Flockers’

Fisher Jack - 0
*After initially refusing to do so, YouTube has officially removed “Meet the Flockers” by YG, which has been deemed as an “anti-Asian” song by...
Read more
Social Heat

Mariah Carey Gets Vaccinated and Lets Out Squeals, Err, High Notes / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*Mariah Carey is the latest celebrity to get vaccinated and she shared the experience with the world. The superstar got her COVID-19 shot over the...
Read more
Social Heat

Janet Jackson Told by Justin Timberlake’s Ex-manager That She Needs to Forgive Him

Fisher Jack - 0
*Justin Timberlake's former manager is urging Janet Jackson to forgive him over their Super Bowl ordeal. The singers’ issue dates back to 2004 when Justin Timberlake...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 2
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO