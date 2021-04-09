Oprah Winfrey Interviews Eddie Murphy for First Time in 35 Years (Clip)

*Comedian, actor, writer, singer and producer Eddie Murphy is Oprah Winfrey’s next guest on “The Oprah Conversation,” premiering Friday, April 9, exclusively on Apple TV+. It’s her first interview with the comedy legend in 35 years.

Murphy joins fellow NAACP inductee Oprah for a conversation about the cultural impact of his 1988 film “Coming To America,” and how the long-awaited sequel, “Coming 2 America,” made it to the screen.

Oprah and Murphy reflect on and celebrate his decades of success. The iconic entertainer also talks about returning to stand-up, his life today and throughout COVID-19, and what he loves most about being a father and grandfather.

Murphy shares his candid thoughts on diversity and representation in Hollywood, comedy in cancel culture, and why, ahead of his upcoming 60th birthday, he’s more comfortable in his skin than ever.

Watch a clip of the conversation below: