Old Navy Answers First Grader’s Request for ‘Real’ Front Pockets in Their Girls’ Jeans (Watch)

Kamryn Gardner

*A 7-year-old who wrote to Old Navy about putting “real” pockets in girls’ jeans got an actual response from the company, and is now a viral sensation.

Kamryn Gardner, a first grader at Evening Star Elementary School in Bentonville, Arkansas, used a “persuasive writing” assignment contact Old Navy about their faux front pockets,

“Dear Old Navy,” Gardner wrote in her letter. “I do not like that the front pockets of the girls’ jeans are fake. I want front pockets because I want to put my hands in them. I also would like to put things in them. Would you consider making girls jeans with front pockets that are not fake. Thank you for reading my request.”

Not only did they write back, they sent her four pairs of new girl jeans with real pockets, according to a Facebook post from the school. “The Old Navy Kids team thanked Kamryn for her feedback as they develop new product! Now, that’s using your voice! Way to go, Kamryn!”

The company sent her four pairs of girls’ jeans with real pockets and the following personalized response: “Thank you so much for taking the time to write us about pockets on girl’s jeans. The Old Navy kids product team appreciate your information. It’s great feedback for us as we develop new product.”

Appearing on TODAY with her parents, Kamryn said: “I didn’t think they were going to write me back because it took them awhile. She added: “I was very excited. As soon as we get back from our spring break vacation, the box was there. I thought it was a birthday present.”

“We’re very proud of her. She is a persuasive person,” her dad, Brandon Gardner, told TODAY. “She loves to talk. She’s always excited and I think you guys are just experiencing this for the first time, but we know this all the time.”

“She’s very passionate about learning and she just took this on her own and we are super proud of her for using her voice and speaking up,” her mother added.

Watch their appearance on TODAY below:

California Man Found Guilty of Killing Wife, Propping Up Her Dead Body on Couch for Christmas
