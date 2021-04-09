Nike Settles Lawsuit Over Lil Nas X’s Satan Sneakers

*Nike has settled its lawsuit over Lil Nas X’s custom Satan Shoes, forcing a recall on all 666 pairs.

We previously reported, the rapper announced his limited-edition “Satan” sneaker collection last month — which features a pentagram and real human blood. He collaborated with the streetwear company MSCHF on the “Satan Shoes,” only 666 pairs of which were released for $1,018 a pop. According to PEOPLE, they sold out in less than a minute.

Per Yahoo, the controversial kicks are modified Nike Air Max 97s, and reference Luke 10:18, a Bible verse about Satan’s fall from heaven. The human blood in the sole was drawn from members of the MSCHF team.

Nike was quick to distance itself from the shoes, noting in a statement “We do not have a relationship with Little Nas X or MSCHF,” the company said. “Nike did not design or release these shoes and we do not endorse them.”

The fashion apparel giant sued MSCHF for a trademark infringement over the use of its “Swoosh” logo, arguing that the Satan shoes damage the brand, and confused customers into believing Nike “endorsed satanism.”

READ MORE: Lil Nas X’s Satan Shoes Sell Out in Less Than a Minute, Nike Sues

A U.S. District Court in New York approved Nike’s request for a temporary restraining order against the art collective, blocking further sales of the shoe.

On April 8, per Complex, both Nike and MSCHF confirmed that they agreed to settle the lawsuit. As part of the settlement, MSCHF will buy back the pairs already sold for their original retail price. The move is an effort to take the sneakers out of circulation. The same voluntary recall offer will be extended to customers who purchased the “Jesus Shoes” that MSCHF released in 2019. Those custom Air Max 97s allegedly have holy water from the River Jordan in its Air unit, according to the report.

Below is Nike’s full statement on the matter:

Today, April 8th, Nike and MSCHF have agreed to settle the lawsuit.As part of the settlement, Nike has asked MSCHF, and MSCHF has agreed, to initiate a voluntary recall to buy back any Satan Shoes and Jesus Shoes for their original retail prices, in order to remove them from circulation.If any purchasers were confused, or if they otherwise want to return their shoes, they may do so for a full refund. Purchasers who choose not to return their shoes and later encounter a product issue, defect, or health concern should contact MSCHF, not Nike.The parties are pleased to put this dispute behind them.

MSCHF had argued the shoe was a work of art protected by the First Amendment.

“These are not shoes that are worn, there are very few of them. That’s the kind of artwork that we’re talking about,” said Megan Bannigan, attorney for MSCHF.

Lil Nas X released the Satan shows last month to support his latest single “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).” The music video featured the artist riding a stripping pole to hell to twerk for Satan.