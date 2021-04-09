Friday, April 9, 2021
Home News
News

Nike Settles Lawsuit Over Lil Nas X’s Satan Sneakers

By Ny MaGee
0

EURweb,com

*Nike has settled its lawsuit over Lil Nas X’s custom Satan Shoes, forcing a recall on all 666 pairs.

We previously reported, the rapper announced his limited-edition “Satan” sneaker collection last month — which features a pentagram and real human blood. He collaborated with the streetwear company MSCHF on the “Satan Shoes,” only 666 pairs of which were released for $1,018 a pop. According to PEOPLE, they sold out in less than a minute.

Per Yahoo, the controversial kicks are modified Nike Air Max 97s, and reference Luke 10:18, a Bible verse about Satan’s fall from heaven. The human blood in the sole was drawn from members of the MSCHF team.

Nike was quick to distance itself from the shoes, noting in a statement “We do not have a relationship with Little Nas X or MSCHF,” the company said. “Nike did not design or release these shoes and we do not endorse them.”

The fashion apparel giant sued MSCHF for a trademark infringement over the use of its “Swoosh” logo, arguing that the Satan shoes damage the brand, and confused customers into believing Nike “endorsed satanism.” 

READ MORE: Lil Nas X’s Satan Shoes Sell Out in Less Than a Minute, Nike Sues

A U.S. District Court in New York approved Nike’s request for a temporary restraining order against the art collective, blocking further sales of the shoe. 

On April 8, per Complex, both Nike and MSCHF confirmed that they agreed to settle the lawsuit. As part of the settlement, MSCHF will buy back the pairs already sold for their original retail price. The move is an effort to take the sneakers out of circulation. The same voluntary recall offer will be extended to customers who purchased the “Jesus Shoes” that MSCHF released in 2019. Those custom Air Max 97s allegedly have holy water from the River Jordan in its Air unit, according to the report. 

Below is Nike’s full statement on the matter:

Today, April 8th, Nike and MSCHF have agreed to settle the lawsuit.As part of the settlement, Nike has asked MSCHF, and MSCHF has agreed, to initiate a voluntary recall to buy back any Satan Shoes and Jesus Shoes for their original retail prices, in order to remove them from circulation.If any purchasers were confused, or if they otherwise want to return their shoes, they may do so for a full refund. Purchasers who choose not to return their shoes and later encounter a product issue, defect, or health concern should contact MSCHF, not Nike.The parties are pleased to put this dispute behind them.

MSCHF had argued the shoe was a work of art protected by the First Amendment.

“These are not shoes that are worn, there are very few of them. That’s the kind of artwork that we’re talking about,” said Megan Bannigan, attorney for MSCHF. 

Lil Nas X released the Satan shows last month to support his latest single “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).” The music video featured the artist riding a stripping pole to hell to twerk for Satan. 

Previous articleWoman With World’s Longest Fingernails Finally Gets Them Cut After 29 Years [VIDEO]
Next articleGeorgia Daycare Accused of Racism After Livestream Shows White Kids Being Fed Lunch First (Watch)
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Master P Claims DMX OD Could’ve Been Prevented & Oh Yeah, Rappers Need A Union!

Fisher Jack - 0
*Master P is the latest celebrity to weigh in on DMX’s hospitalization following his alleged drug overdose, and just like many, the rapper and...
Read more
Social Heat

Andy Cohen Announces Bravo Kids Episode of #WWHL with Brielle Biermann, Riley Burruss

Fisher Jack - 0
*This week, Andy Cohen announced that a series of children from the Real Housewives franchise will all appear on an upcoming special episode of...
Read more
Social Heat

YouTube Has Officially REMOVED YG’s ‘Anti-Asian’ Song ‘Meet the Flockers’

Fisher Jack - 0
*After initially refusing to do so, YouTube has officially removed “Meet the Flockers” by YG, which has been deemed as an “anti-Asian” song by...
Read more
Social Heat

Mariah Carey Gets Vaccinated and Lets Out Squeals, Err, High Notes / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*Mariah Carey is the latest celebrity to get vaccinated and she shared the experience with the world. The superstar got her COVID-19 shot over the...
Read more
Social Heat

Janet Jackson Told by Justin Timberlake’s Ex-manager That She Needs to Forgive Him

Fisher Jack - 0
*Justin Timberlake's former manager is urging Janet Jackson to forgive him over their Super Bowl ordeal. The singers’ issue dates back to 2004 when Justin Timberlake...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 2
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO