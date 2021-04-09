Friday, April 9, 2021
George Clooney Emails Attorney Ben Crump with Advice About Derek Chauvin’s Murder Trial [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
*Attorney Benjamin Crump, who represents the family of George Floyd, has revealed that Hollywood superstar George Clooney has been emailing him to weigh in on the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin

Clooney specifically takes issue with Chauvin’s defense attorneys suggesting that Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly 10 minutes didn’t cause his death, but rather drugs did.  

Crump appeared virtually on “The View” on Thursday and told co-host Joy Behar that Clooney is engaged in social justice matters because he wants his 3-year-old twins “to live in a better world.” 

Crump recalled of Clooney’s email, “‘Attorney Crump, you should tell them if Derek Chauvin feels so confident in that, he should volunteer during his case, to get down on the floor in that courtroom, and let somebody come and put their knee on his neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds and be able to see if he can survive.'”

READ MORE: Doc Testifies George Floyd Was Using His Knuckles to Position Himself to Breathe (Watch)

Crump added, “The experts will opine during this case that the average human being can go without oxygen from 30 seconds to 90 seconds — where George Floyd went without oxygen for over 429 seconds, and that’s why it was intentional what this officer did. And I believe in my heart, Joy Behar, that he will be held criminally liable and it will hopefully set a new precedent in America.”

Chauvin, 45, is facing charges of second and third-degree murder and manslaughter in the death of Floyd on May 25, 2020.

We previously reported, two medical doctors and a forensic toxicologist testified Thursday in Derek Chauvin’s murder trial in the death of George Floyd.

The doctors testified that Floyd died of a lack of oxygen by being pinned to the ground with his hands cuffed behind him and Chauvin’s knee on his neck. Dr. Martin Tobin, a world-renowned expert on breathing, illustrated how Floyd’s use of his knuckles and fingers to try and push his body off the pavement so he could breathe is a sign of oxygen levels in the body being depleted.

Tobin said Floyd died from a low level of oxygen, “and this caused damage to his brain that we see, and it also caused a PEA (pulseless electrical activity) arrhythmia because his heart stopped. Below, he uses a video to simulate how Floyd couldn’t breathe.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

