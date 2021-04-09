Friday, April 9, 2021
Georgia Daycare Accused of Racism After Livestream Shows White Kids Being Fed Lunch First (Watch)

Roswell Dayca
Roswell Daycare screenshot of livestream allegedly showing white kids being served lunch before Black kids – Adryan McCauley

*A daycare center in Roswell, GA is being accused of racism after a livestream video appears to show white children being fed lunch first.

“They were skipping all of the black kids it seemed like,” Adryan McCauley, father to one of the daycare’s Black kids, told Atlanta’s CBS46. The family said they watched the injustice unfold while checking in on their 2-year-old through a video livestream for the Kids R’ Kids Roswell location.

“All the white kids got their lunch, and all the black kids had to wait,” said McCauley, whose son is in the picture. “From the videos and pictures that we saw today, we are just completely disturbed.”

Toting a screenshot of the livestream, the family confronted the Roswell staff. According to McCauley, the director said she was unaware of any issue because she’s not in the classroom, but suggested it could be “a dietary thing.” The family doesn’t buy that explanation. They shared the story and screenshot online, igniting a social media firestorm.

“I wish that everybody would be able to see the video in entirety first and not just a snapshot,” said David Vinson, President, CEO of Kids R’ Kids. Vinson said he’s viewed the entire video in question. The company issued the family an apology, and said they will use the incident as a training tool.

“We wanted to make sure our families know that this is not what we are about,” said Vinson. After talking to the daycare owner, the company is severing ties with the Roswell branch.

As for the daycare, they spoke with CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy and gave him the following statement:

“We know the act was random, and the photo doesn’t show the entire room; we believe if the parents viewed the videos they would understand. I wish they could see the compassion we have.”

Watch below:

