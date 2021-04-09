Friday, April 9, 2021
Ex-Fox News Host Storms Off Camera After Being Calmly Called Out By Aisha Moodie-Mills (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
Aisha Moodie-Mills, Eric Bolling on BBC program
*Former Fox News host Eric Bolling stormed out of a BBC interview Wednesday after Black political commentator Aisha Moodie-Mills called him out for “claiming” to care about Black communities.

During a debate about the threat of boycotts over Georgia’s new voter restriction laws, and how major corporations respond to political issues, Bolling expressed frustration about Democrats using boycotts as a tool for social change. He complained that “everything has become political.”

“Wearing a mask has become political, a voting law in the state of Georgia has become political, and even has ramifications within Major League Baseball. When you pick sides in a business, you’re alienating the other side.” Bolling continued, “Typically in America, liberals have always used the boycott, say, as a tool, a gun, so to speak, pointing at corporate CEO’s heads, saying, ‘If you listen to us and do things our way, or we’ll boycott your product.’”

He then argue that MLB’s decision to relocate the All-Star game from Atlanta to Denver in protest of the new voting law was harmful to the Black community.

“Atlanta is 50 percent African-American. … They pulled it from the state of Georgia and put it into Denver, Colorado, 9.7 percent African-American representation in Denver. … They took $100 million of revenue, they took 8,000 booked hotel rooms, and they moved them out of the state and put them in a state and a city with far less diversity than the state of Atlanta,” Bolling said.

Aisha Moodie-Mills, a former CNN political commentator, responded, “I think it’s really rich for any Republican, especially a white man, to run around and claim that they care about the economic condition of Black communities and Black businesses when that’s a lie.”

As Bolling tried to interrupt, Moodie-Mills continued, “Everything that these voting laws stand for and what they look like are reminiscent to the Jim Crow policies that my family lived under this, every single thing about it. So this is all about racial discrimination, and how dare you. You try to act like you are somehow a proponent of Black people and businesses just to make a point and to try to create a wedge. It’s ignorant and it’s just disrespectful.”

That’s when Bolling had a hissy fit. “That’s disgusting! I’m done, put me off!” he said, waved his hands in the screen. “Because I’m white you think I’m racist, that’s BS, I’m done!”

Bolling then stormed off-camera before briefly returning and saying, “I don’t know why I’m staying here” then demanding Moodie-Mills apologize to him.

When she denied his request for an apology, Bolling again stormed away.

Watch below:

Moodie-Mills took aim at Bolling after the interview on Twitter, accusing him of “feigning outrage” to distract from his hypocrisy. She also detailed Bolling’s racist past, tweeting that the former Fox News and Sinclair Media host, one of the earliest “birther” proponents when former President Barack Obama was in office, has caught flak for describing the 44th president as “too busy chugging forties” while out of the country to visit a tornado-ravaged state in 2011, told Rep. Maxine Waters in 2012 to “step away from the crack pipe,” and other offenses.

EURPublisher01

