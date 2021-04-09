Friday, April 9, 2021
DMX Has Died Following Heart Attack – The NY Born Rapper Was 50

By Fisher Jack
*Unfortunately we must report news that’s been expected for several days. Rapper DMX – whose real name was Earl Simmons –  died Friday, a week after having a heart attack at his home in New York last week, his family confirmed. He was 50

As we reported earlier, the Grammy-nominated rapper, who sold more than 23 million albums over the course of his career,  was brought to a hospital in White Plains and placed in a critical care unit on April 2. It was also reported by TMZ that the entertainer’s heart attack was the result of a drug overdose.

A rep for his family tells TMZ, “We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50 years old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days. Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end.”

The statement continues, “He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized.”

Here’s more about DMX via Wikipedia:

Earl Simmons (December 18, 1970 – April 9, 2021), known by his stage name DMX (“Dark Man X”), was an American rapper, songwriter, and actor. He began rapping in the early 1990s and released his debut album It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot in 1998, to both critical acclaim and commercial success, selling 251,000 copies within its first week of release.[3][4] He released his best-selling album, … And Then There Was X, in 1999, which included the hit single “Party Up (Up in Here).”

Read/learn MORE about the life of DMX at Wikipedia.

