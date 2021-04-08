WATCH: Khloe Kardashian Responds to Unfiltered Photo Controversy with ‘Live’ Receipts

*After Khloe Kardashian’s team reportedly tried to have an unfiltered bikini pic of the reality star removed from the Internet, it prompted even more people to screenshot and share the image. It also led Khloe to do a partially nude “live” aimed at showing followers that the photos of herself that she posts are not as filtered as one might believe.

“Yes I did a live to show you all this isn’t photoshopped,” the reality star, 36, captioned the clip.

The pic that started it all showed Khloe standing by a pool in a leopard-print bikini, in a more natural light than usual. Fans across social media were quick to point out differences between the photo and past images posted by the reality star.

In her video responding to the controversy, she sports only flesh-colored bikini bottoms and hides her chest with her arm to “prove” her body was not photoshopped.

Watch below:

Kardashian also posted a lengthy explanation of why she edits her pictures and said she would continue to do so. She said while the unfiltered picture was “beautiful,” she had the right to ask for it to be removed.

Kardashian wrote: “In truth, the pressure, constant ridicule and judgement my entire life to be perfect and to meet other’s standards of how I should look has been too much to bear. …‘Khloe is the fat sister.’ ‘Khloe is the ugly sister’. ‘Her dad must not be her real dad because she looks so different’ ‘The only way she could have lost that weight must have been from surgery.’ Should I go on?”

Kardashian said she was not asking for sympathy but “to be acknowledged for being human.”

She wrote that she tries to “live my life as honestly as possible and with empathy and kindness,” adding “it’s almost unbearable trying to live up to the impossible standards that the public have all set for me.”

Kardashian, mother to two-year-old daughter True, went on to compare Instagram filters, good lighting and editing to makeup and having her nails done, and said she used them to “present myself to the world the way I want to be seen and it’s exactly what I will continue to do unapologetically.”

Her sister Kim Kardashian sent a message of support in the comments, writing: “I love you Khloe.”