Thursday, April 8, 2021
Home News
News

Video Shows Tearful Boy, 10, Asking Border Agent for Help: ‘I Didn’t Know Where to Go’

By Ny MaGee
0

*Footage of a 10-year-old Nicaraguan boy crying and asking a Texas border agent for help has gone viral.

Per PEOPLE, the video was taken April 1 by a Rio Grande border patrol agent. The footage shows the boy walking along a dirt road to law enforcement and explaining that the group he was traveling with had left him behind.

“I came looking because I didn’t know where to go, and they can also rob or kidnap me or something,” the child tells the officer. Watch the moment via the clip above.

In a statement to PEOPLE, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the agent “transported the child to a Border Patrol facility where he was fed and medically screened.”

READ MORE: WATCH: Khloe Kardashian Responds to Unfiltered Photo Controversy with ‘Live’ Receipts

EURweb.com
Twitter/screenshot

“As with all unaccompanied alien children the border patrol encounters, he will be safely transferred to the custody of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Refugee Resettlement,” the agency added.

Jennfer Podkul, vice president of policy and advocacy at Kids in Need of Defense, said that the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) will next “provide care and custody until they can find a sponsor or someone to take care of the child.”

“Once he’s put into deportation proceedings, it will be up to him to prove to a judge that he should be able to stay,” unless he is able to hire an attorney or is connected with one through a nonprofit organization, Podkul said of the boy.

The video comes a week after CBP footage showed smugglers dropping two Ecuadorian girls over a 14-foot border fence in the New Mexico desert.

“Immediately after both children landed on the ground, two smugglers immediately fled the area and abandoned the helpless little girls on the north side of the international boundary line,” read a CBP statement released with the footage. The children “remain in Border Patrol temporary holding pending placement by Health and Human Services,” according to the agency. 

“The children, a six-year-old boy and five-year-old girl, were unable to communicate with agents except for providing their names,” border patrol said in a statement. The children “provided agents a handwritten note which had their mom’s name and phone number on it.”

Agents were reportedly able to contact the mother, and the children will be transferred to the Department of Health and Human Services, according to the CBP.

Previous articleMan Delivers Anti-Mask Sermon to Costco Crowd Before Being Escorted Out (Watch)
Next articleGeraldo Rivera’s ‘Ghetto’ Question to Leo Terrell Sparks Must See TV / WATCH
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Andy Cohen Announces Bravo Kids Episode of #WWHL with Brielle Biermann, Riley Burruss

Fisher Jack - 0
*This week, Andy Cohen announced that a series of children from the Real Housewives franchise will all appear on an upcoming special episode of...
Read more
Social Heat

YouTube Has Officially REMOVED YG’s ‘Anti-Asian’ Song ‘Meet the Flockers’

Fisher Jack - 0
*After initially refusing to do so, YouTube has officially removed “Meet the Flockers” by YG, which has been deemed as an “anti-Asian” song by...
Read more
Social Heat

Mariah Carey Gets Vaccinated and Lets Out Squeals, Err, High Notes / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*Mariah Carey is the latest celebrity to get vaccinated and she shared the experience with the world. The superstar got her COVID-19 shot over the...
Read more
Social Heat

Janet Jackson Told by Justin Timberlake’s Ex-manager That She Needs to Forgive Him

Fisher Jack - 0
*Justin Timberlake's former manager is urging Janet Jackson to forgive him over their Super Bowl ordeal. The singers’ issue dates back to 2004 when Justin Timberlake...
Read more
Social Heat

DMX Health Update: Rapper Off Life Support Following Heart Attack Caused by OD / VIDEO

Fisher Jack - 0
*DMX’s lawyer has revealed a new update surrounding the rapper’s health condition after he reportedly suffered from a drug overdose. Murray Richman, the rapper’s attorney,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 2
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO