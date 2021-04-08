Tiffany Pollard on Creating #BlackGirlMagic with Trans Influencer TS Madison [EUR Exclusive]

*We caught up with veteran reality TV star Tiffany ‘New York’ Pollard to dish about the new WE tv series, “THE TS MADISON EXPERIENCE,” and her friendship with series star TS Madison.

Per press release, the series follows the starring social media sensation and her “found family” as she navigates her authentic journey as an internet star while adapting to the new normal of today’s world. Tiffany is 100% committed to Madison’s success and always managing to swoop in when Madison needs her most.

TS Madison is a loud, brash, and outrageous influencer with a huge following of adoring fans from her hilarious online shows, most notably, “The Queens Supreme Court.” She also the first black, transgender woman to host a mainstream talk show.

EURweb correspondent Ny MaGee chopped it up with Pollard ahead of TONIGHT’s season finale about her experience on the show this season and why it was important for her to support TS on this new journey into the world of reality television. Get into our conversation below.

READ MORE: EUR Exclusive: TS Madison Talks New Series, Reacts to Haters and Shares Her One Regret [WATCH]

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

For those who may have missed this season, tell us about your relationship with TS Madison.

Tiffany: Well, Madison is definitely a fabulous force. I don’t have to tell you that, or anyone else that’s listening. She is just such a wonderful, amazing person. When I met her, immediately we just hit it off and connected. And she’s had me out to Atlanta, to her beautiful chateau, to host the Queens Supreme Court a couple of times with her. And I admire her for so many different reasons, but the main thing is the way she just is going to get the job done. She’s going to go after her dreams and accomplish the things that she sees herself doing.

For her to now be in the reality television space and to take over the way she’s doing, is just a testament to who she is. Madison is a go-getter. That’s the one thing about her. Nobody’s going to stand in her way, of her opportunity or her bag. And then obviously me, I recognize that in her, and those are our strengths and that’s how we get along. And she’s been through a lot. I don’t want to go into too many details and stuff like that, but I just felt like she needed a friend on this journey, just a confidant, somebody that could have her back. That’s my girl.

What’s been the reaction from the LGBTQ community about your friendship with TS Madison?

Tiffany: When I first came out to do the Queens Supreme Court, she treated me like a queen. And when they saw us together, they were like, “Oh my gosh, this is the perfect team-up. This is what we’ve all been waiting for.” So the fact that I was a part of the show, I’m sure a lot of people were surprised, but they already knew that Madison and I were already girlfriends and we knew each other. And we had worked together and done several different appearances together, so it was like, “Yeah, of course, I’m going to team up and I’m going to be there to have her back for this journey.”

Why was it important for you to support TS on this journey? Did you feel like, being a veteran in the reality TV space, you’d come into this with some wisdom and advice for her?

Tiffany: Well, Madison is a natural. I really don’t have to give her much advice as far as what to do when the cameras are on. She’s just going to light up and be her fabulous self. But pretty much I felt like I needed to help and be on board for her journey because, like you said, I’ve been in the game for a long time. And I’ve had certain people come and go, in and out of my life, or friendships that have gone astray, or even professional relationships that didn’t work out. So I know what that feels like to be doing something and then have this kind of thing sideswipe you while you’re literally in the middle of your journey, so I didn’t want Madison to lose focus and to lose her steam of what she needed to do to get this done. So I definitely wanted to be there for her in any way I could, because I know that’s hard to deal with. I’ve been there.

She is a LEGEND PERIOD 🙌🏾👑❤️ Watch #TSMadisonExperience TONIGHT at 10/9c on @WEtv pic.twitter.com/MCHfmQCnUS — Tiffany Pollard (@TiffanyPollard) April 8, 2021

Was there one vital moment this season that had an impact on you?

Tiffany: Absolutely. Just when I get there and I’m spending time with her at the house and we’re hanging out and having our private time. And then obviously we’re hanging out with her mom as well. And then her crew… I just love her team and everything like that.

And Miss Mary just has a way of making everyone feel welcome. So you’re going to move to the side of the camera whenever you’re working with Madison and her family because it’s just a good old time. That’s all it is, just a good old-fashioned, good time. And she cares about whoever’s in her presence. She wants everybody to feel at home, to feel relaxed and comfortable, and never attacked. So she’s just really good that way.

How would you describe your experience this season on the show? You have a lot of reality shows under your belt, so how does this one compare?

Tiffany: It was very challenging. You’re dealing with the pandemic, we’re miles and miles apart of each other when obviously that wasn’t the initial game plan. We were supposed to be there taping together around the clock, but unfortunately, the pandemic had its say, and I have to shoot and be with her via Zoom or whatever. We had to work it out. But yeah, it was very not hands-on and obviously. I’m not used to not showing up fully, 100%, but I never lost my dedication to Madison. It was just that unfortunately, I wasn’t there physically, but I was always a phone call away from her.

tw: violence, transphobia In tonight’s episode of #TsMadison, @TsMadisonatl1 and @TiffanyPollard discuss Iyanna Dior’s attack last June. If you need support or are in crisis, call the @TransLifeline Hotline (offering trans peer support, divested from police) at: (877) 565-8860 pic.twitter.com/TuMjl5ACOA — World of Wonder (@WorldOfWonder) March 19, 2021

Considering how important social media is to one’s branding efforts, especially to reality stars and content creators like yourself, after each episode this season, was it important for you to go check in on social media or follow hashtags related to the show to see what fans had to say?

TIFFANY: Well, whenever I do a project and whenever I’m involved, I’m always going to embrace it and invest my time, my energy, and give my best self. Sometimes I’m not really one to be a critic and see what they’re saying or what they’re reading, all I know is I was there for my girlfriend. And I knew Madison was going to just be her amazing, well-rounded self and give a performance because that’s just who she is naturally.

You’re going to be entertained by her. She’s just a natural performer. Obviously I pay attention when people are tagging me and things like that, but I don’t really go into depth to read too many comments. But I appreciate all the positive energy and feedback, because there is a lot of positive feedback about the show. And I’m not surprised about it because I knew when Madison was going to have her show, it was going to make a splash and be a hit.

How would you say the reality TV landscape has evolved since when you first started out?

Tiffany: I’m just floored by how amazing the reality TV genre has evolved and grown. You have young women and men having full-fledged businesses, and making and earning millions and millions of dollars, and it’s still going strong. And just to see how much people are capitalizing on it, and there’s always room for more of us. And I just love the way it’s expanding, and I always jump in and get my bag, you know what I mean? It’s just a good place to be. Reality television, it’s not going nowhere. It reminds me of rap. I guess they used to say rap was a fad. No, it’s not. And reality television is definitely not a fad either.

Lastly, what’s next for Ms. Tiffany Pollard?

Tiffany: Well, what’s next for me, there’s amazing things in the works. One thing about me I want you to know is I take my time with everything I do because if my heart is not in it, you’re going to see it. So I never feel rushed to, “Oh my goodness, I better serve it up before my time is over. Let me hurry up and jump on this, or jump on that.” Nope, none of that. But the next thing you see me participate in, it’s going to be a project from the heart, and I’m just going to deliver it to the people and then hope they embrace it. But there’s some good stuff in the works for sure.

Tune in to the “TS Madison Experience” season finale on April 8 at 10 pm ET on WE tv.