Phillip Adams: Ex-NFL Player ID’d As Killer of 5 People and Himself in SC / VIDEO

*A former NFL player name Phillip Adams has been identified as the man who killed 5 people on Wednesday, including 2 children, at a home in South Carolina.

Officials believe Adams — a 7th-round pick in the 2010 NFL Draft — stormed a home in Rock Hill, SC on Wednesday afternoon and shot 5 people to death.

The victims have been identified as 70-year-old Dr. Robert Lesslie, his 69-year-old wife, Barbara Lesslie — and their grandchildren, 9-year-old Adah Lesslie and 5-year-old Noah Lesslie.

A 5th victim, 38-year-old James Lewis, was working at the home when the gunman opened fire, killing him.

A 6th person was shot — but that person survived and is being treated at a nearby hospital.

On Wednesday a manhunt was initiated, but Thursday morning the case took another twist when the body of Adams was found. It appears that he took his own life Thursday morning a little after midnight by way of gunshot.

Apparently Adams’ killing of the 5 people was not a random event. There was a connection between him and the victims: the ex-football player’s parents live in the area and he had reportedly been treated earlier by Dr. Lesslie.

Meanwhile, Phillip Adams’ father spoke out about the situation Thursday morning — telling WCNC his son was a “good kid” until “football messed him up.”

As far as his college and NFL career are concerned, Adams, 32, was a star defensive back at South Carolina State in the late 2000s before being drafted by the 49ers in 2010.

He also spent time with the New England Patriots and Oakland Raiders — playing in 52 NFL games before his NFL career ended following the 2013 season.