Thursday, April 8, 2021
Mixed race

Ottawa Cops Caught on Video Whining ‘White Man’s Days’ Are Over (Watch)

Ottowa Police
Ottowa Police Officers caught on video lamenting demise of the white race

*A viral video showing Ottawa police officers talking about how the “white man’s days” are over has prompted an internal investigation.

In the 50-second clip, apparent security video at a residence captures three Ottawa cops speaking to each other while knocking on the home’s front door. According to a post on Instagram, the footage was shared by a friend of the person who originally recorded the video.

“Our days are done. White man’s day’s done,” one officer says as the others appear to cosign. They go on to discuss the propensity of “mixed couples” in Toronto, with one saying he told his son to find a “Chinese or Asian girl if he wants to stay in the mix.”

The video, originally posted to TikTok, has since gone viral across multiple social media platforms.

Watch below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Andrew Younis (@ttvbigdiscoenergy)


The Ottawa Police Service said in a statement Wednesday that they are aware of the video, which is now the subject of an active investigation by the professional standards unit.

The OPS also denounced the comments made in the video.

“Regardless of the intent, the comments expressed in the video have negatively impacted community members and Service members. The comments are offensive and they have further eroded public trust as well as internal morale. Such statements are not consistent with the values of the Ottawa Police Service and they have no place in the policing profession,” the statement read.

