Thursday, April 8, 2021
Geraldo Rivera’s ‘Ghetto’ Question to Leo Terrell Sparks Must See TV / WATCH

By Fisher Jack
*To say Geraldo Rivera and his fellow Fox News pundit buddy Leo Terrell are not on the same page would be an understatement. You see, Geraldo is straight up challenging Leo’s cred in the Black community. The inevitable result is on video for the world to witness.

The hostility went down on Thursday when Geraldo and Leo were on Bill Hemmer’s “America’s Newsroom” to talk about race and policing, particularly in St. Louis. That city’s Mayor-Elect Tishaura Jones — a Black woman — questioned the “lived experience” of white allies in leading a population that is nearly 50 percent Black.

That remark got Leo all hot and bothered, and as he started going off on Mayor-Elect Jones … Geraldo jumped in with, “Hey, Leo! When was the last time you were in the ghetto?”

Uh oh …

At that point, you could damn near see smoke coming from Terrell’s ears (like in the cartoons) as the longtime civil rights attorney almost looked like he was gonna jump through the TV screen in his rage at Geraldo. Both men exchanged inner-city resumes, barking out their hometowns. FYI, Leo’s reppin’ the West coast, and Geraldo the East.

Video Shows Tearful Boy, 10, Asking Border Agent for Help: 'I Didn't Know Where to Go'
Doc Testifies George Floyd Was Using His Knuckles to Position Himself to Breathe (Watch)
