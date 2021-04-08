Thursday, April 8, 2021
Cardi B On How Her Race and Gender Influence Business Deals

By Ny MaGee
cardi b (purple dress - Getty)

*Cardi B is featured on the cover of the latest issue of XXL magazine in which she opens up about being paid what she’s worth.

The hip-hop star says she’s been doing her research on how much she should be paid and she understands that race and gender are factors in business deals.

“For example, sometimes I feel like a company might see, you know, a girl like me, a colored girl like me. I’m a colored girl and I’m from the ‘hood and shit. And they might be like, ‘Oh, we could offer her a $2 million advance.’ And the company is gonna make out of you, probably fucking $50 million, $100 million,” Cardi said.

She continued, “And you settle for $2 million because they think that you’re so thirsty for that money that they just gonna give you the $2 million.”

Check out her XXL cover below.

READ MORE: Cardi B’s Rise to Fame to Kick Off Reboot of E! ‘True Hollywood Story’

The hitmaker went on to say that race does matter when it comes to making business deals. Per Yahoo, Payscale’s 2020 Racial Wage Gap Data Chart “shows the unequal differences that artists like the Bronx native face in comparison to their white counterparts,” the outlet writes. 

“I hate making everything about race because race do exist,” Cardi said. “Race is real. But I hate when sometimes people just want to make everything about race. It’s just like, sometimes you do see that race really matters and shit because I’ve been seeing some influencers, that are not, you know, like me. Caucasian influencers. And they’re getting paid big money.”

“I’m a whole artist,” she added.

The “WAP” rapper goes on to praise her husband, Migos member Offset, for his business support, since he “just wants to see her win.”

“And then, my husband, he’s really f*cking smart with numbers. I don’t pay him. I don’t pay him nothing,” Cardi said. “So, it’s just like, when he’s super direct and when he tells me the truth and when he be like, ‘You deserve this. You need this. You need that,’ it’s just like, he’s not telling me this because he’s gonna benefit something from it. There’s nothing to benefit. He just want to see me win. So, it’s just like, ‘You’re right.'”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

