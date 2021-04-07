Viola Davis, Daniel Kaluuya, Shaka King Acceptances at 12th AAFCA Awards Show

*Los Angeles, CA – The 12th Annual African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) Awards, hosted by Tichina Arnold (“The Neighborhood”), J.B. Smoove (“Curb Your Enthusiasm),” Tone Bell (“Sylvie’s Love,” “United States vs Billie Holiday”) aired to a private audience tonight, with a second public-facing viewing on April 17th and 18th on The AAFCA Channel on Comcast/Xfinity. View imagery from the evening here and all awards below.

The AAFCA Award for Best Supporting Actress, presented by Gugu Mbatha-Raw, will be awarded to Dominique Fishback for her role in Judas and the Black Messiah.

The AAFCA Award for Best Ensemble, presented by Aida Rodriguez and Sheryl Lee Ralph, will be awarded to One Night in Miami.

The AAFCA Award for Breakout Director, presented by Facebook’s Jen Louis Barrett and Aneesh Chaganty, will be awarded to Shaka King, Director of Judas and the Black Messiah.

The AAFCA Award for Best Supporting Actor, presented by Da’Vine Joy Randolph, will be awarded to Daniel Kaluuya for his role in Judas and the Black Messiah.

The AAFCA Award for Best Foreign Film, presented by Amma Asante, will be awarded to Philippe Lacôte, Director of Night of the Kings.

The AAFCA Award for Best Animated Film, presented by Daryl “Chill” Mitchell and Matthew Cherry, will be awarded to SOUL.

The AAFCA Award for Best Documentary, presented by Debra Martin Chase, will be awarded to All In: The Fight For Democracy.

The AAFCA Award for Best Short Film, presented by Trevor Noah, will be awarded to Two Distant Strangers.

The AAFCA Award for Best Screenplay, presented by Nissan’s Ashli Bobo and The Black List’s Franklin Leonard, will be awarded to Kemp Powers for One Night In Miami.

The AAFCA Award for Best Actress, presented by Lee Daniels, will be awarded to Andra Day for her role in The United States Vs. Billie Holiday.

The AAFCA Award for Best Actor, presented by Michael B. Jordan, will be awarded to Chadwick Boseman for his role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

The AAFCA Award for Best Director, presented by Gina Prince-Bythewood, will be awarded to Regina King for One Night In Miami.

And the AAFCA Award for Best Picture, presented by Chaz Ebert and AAFCA President/CEO Gil Robertson, will be awarded to Judas and the Black Messiah.

The African American Film Critics Association Special Achievement Awards, representing the highest standards of excellence in their fields, are also outlined below:

The AAFCA Cinema Vanguard Award will be introduced by hosts Tichina Arnold, Tone Bell, and J.B. Smoove, presented by AAFCA President/CEO Gil Robertson, and awarded to NETFLIX.

The AAFCA Salute To Excellence Awards Presented By Diageo will be introduced by Co-Host J.B. Smoove, presented by Diageo’s Head of Corporate Responsibility Dr. Danielle Robinson, and awarded to George C. Wolfe.

The AAFCA Innovator Awards Presented By Nissan will be Introduced by Co-Host Tichina Arnold, presented by Nissan’s CMO Allyson Witherspoon and Michaela Angela Davis, and awarded to Mariah Carey.

The AAFCA Stanley Kramer Social Justice Award will be introduced by Co-Host Tone Bell, presented by Stanley Kramer’s Widow Karen Kramer and Daughter Kat Kramer, and awarded to the All In: The Fight For Democracy Team Stacey Abrams, Lisa Cortes and Liz Garbus with a special message from Ambassador Andy Young.

And the AAFCA Icon Award Presented By ADCOLOR will be introduced by Hosts Tichina Arnold, Tone Bell, and J.B. Smoove, presented by ADCOLOR Chairman Marc Stephenson Strachan, and awarded to Viola Davis.

See video highlights from this evening of Viola Davis, Daniel Kaluuya, and Shaka King.