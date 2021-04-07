Tiger Woods Was Driving Nearly 90 mph When He Crashed SUV in February



*The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has revealed the main cause of Tiger Woods’ car crash in February.

Woods was driving 84-87 mph in a 45-mph zone when he crashed his SUV in Rolling Hills Estates, Calif., on Feb. 23. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Woods also failed to maintain the curvature of the road. Woods likely accidentally pressed the gas pedal instead of the brake pedal before the crash, according to LASD Lomita Station Captain James Powers, per Insider.

As EURweb previously reported, Woods never even hit the brakes as he careened off the road, and there’s no evidence he took his foot off the gas either.

As far as the investigation is concerned, the Sheriff’s Dept. had reportedly been looking at the SUV, the crash site, and other evidence. They also retrieved data from the SUV’s black box. Based on what they pieced together, Woods didn’t even try to prevent the crash once he lost control of the vehicle near the Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes suburbs of Los Angeles.

The 45-year-old golf champ sustained serious injuries in the rollover crash. Per UPI.com, “Woods had multiple “open fractures” in his lower right leg and had a rod inserted into his tibia. He also had screws and pins put in his foot and ankle,” the outlet writes.

“We have contents of the black box,” Villanueva said. “Everything is completed, signed, sealed and delivered, but we can’t release it without the permission of the people involved in the collision.”

According to Powers, a sobriety test was not taken at the scene of the crash, and there was no evidence of intoxication. He also said Woods doesn’t remember the accident, Insider reports.

In a statement, Woods said he will “continue to focus on my recovery and family.”

“I am so grateful to both of the good samaritans who came to assist me and called 911,” Woods said in a statement on Twitter. “I am also thankful to the LASD Deputies and LA Firefighter/Paramedics, especially LA Sheriff’s Deputy Carlos Gonzalez and LAFD Engine Co. #106 Fire Paramedics Smith and Gimenez, for helping me so expertly at the scene and getting me safely to the hospital.”