Shaq Pays for Random Customer’s Engagement Ring at Zales, Explains Reason to TNT Co-Hosts (Watch)

*Talk about being in the right place at the right time.

Shaquille O’Neal was in a Zales jewelry store on Tuesday (he has a jewelry line with the company) when he overheard a man asking how much it would cost to pay off the ring he had reserved. Next thing the man knew, the ring was fully paid for by the 7 foot 3, three-time NBA champion.

In a video posted to Instagram, Shaq is shown passing the cashier his credit card to take care of the balance, and shaking hands with the man making the purchase.

Watch below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaq Fu Radio️️️💪🏾 (@shaqfu_radio)



Shaq was grilled about this by his co-hosts on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” Postgame Show.

“He was saying hey, how much do I owe to pay off my ring? And I was like, ‘My man, how much is the ring?’ And I’m not gonna say the amount…but this is something that I do every day,” Shaq said, adding that the man initially refused to accept his payment.

“I’m into making people happy so whenever I leave the house I just try and do a good thing,” he continued. “I’m just trying to make people smile, that’s all.”

