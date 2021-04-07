Wednesday, April 7, 2021
Rap Artist Kaila Love Lands ESPN Sync Licensing with Hit Trending Single ‘Half Time’! / WATCH

By Fisher Jack
Kaila Love - PhotobySarahArnold5
Kaila Love – Photo by Sarah Arnold

*Hollywood, CA –  As listening habits have shifted away from radio, visual media have become more important for discovering new music.

There are record labels; music publishers; third party pitching companies; production music libraries, producers, songwriters, managers, and artists; all hoping for something called “sync placement,” the industry term for matching a song to what’s happening on screen.

Talented rap artist known as Kaila Love tapped into the ‘Sync Licensing’ world with her single, “Half Time,” featured on ESPN and NBA2K21 (her first sync placement), the day the song was released into the virtual world, which had been a goal of Kaila’s for 2 years.

Kaila credits her distributor, UnitedMasters for the opportunity and ESPN Music for selecting her music: “I am so very grateful to have my music included on ESPN,” she says. “Persistence really does pay off.”

The singer, songwriter and lover of all things soulful, Kaila Love has been rapping, since the age of 14. “I started rapping to impress a boy in high school and never stopped.”

Kaila Love - Photoby TuckedVisuals
Kaila Love – Photo by Tucked Visuals

Born and raised by her great-grandmother in the Bay Area, rapping helped her deal with her struggles from becoming a homeless teen, to becoming the first in her family to graduate college when she received her Bachelors of Arts degree in political science from UC Berkeley. Since then, she’s performed hundreds of shows across the United States, released three EPs, and earned an Associates Degree in recording arts.

Website: http://www.kailalove.com
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/kailalove
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kailalovemusic
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/kailalove

Click below to check out “Half Time” music video by Kaila Love!

Fisher Jack

