Price for Beverly Hills Home Linked to Beyonce’s ‘Black is King’ Drops to $89.7M (Take a Tour)

*A famous Beverly Hills mansion featured in Whitney Houston’s film “The Bodyguard” and a Beyoncé music video is on the market with a slashed asking price.

The Hearst estate, built in 1927 by architect Gordon Kaufmann, is named after one of its early tenants, newspaper magnate and politician William Randolph Hearst. He lived there alongside partner and actress Marion Davies after she purchased the property for him in 1946.

The Mediterranean-style home is being sold for $89.75 million, a reduction of nearly $30 million from last month’s price and significantly lower than its $195 million asking price in 2016. The sale is by order of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court after the homeowner, attorney Leonard Ross, racked up over $50 million in debt on the property, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The spot is listed as one of Los Angeles’ most iconic homes and “anchored in American Legend.” In 1953, it was the honeymoon location for Jackie and John F. Kennedy, and the exterior of the house was used in “The Godfather,” “The Bodyguard” and Beyoncé’s “Black is King” music film (at 0:04).

For that bargain basement price of $90 million, you’ll get the main house plus two guest apartments on 3.5 acres of land. The main house has eight bedrooms and 15 bathrooms within its 29,000-square-feet. It features 22-foot hand-painted ceilings, a two-story paneled library, two screening rooms, entertaining areas that can accommodate 1,000 guests and an art deco nightclub with parts from Hugh Hefner’s nightclub Touch.

A billiards room also has original herringbone floors and a stone fireplace moved down from another famous Hearst property, the Hearst Castle in San Simeon, California, over 200 miles north on the California coast. Additional features include a pool house, a two-story five-room gatehouse, terraces, fountains, a tennis court and an Olympic-size swimming pool.

Take a video tour below, from when it was listed at $135 million: