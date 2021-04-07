Wednesday, April 7, 2021
‘Pose’: Trailer for FX Drama’s Third and Final Season is Here (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
Pose season 3
Pose (FX)

*The first trailer for the third and final season of FX’s groundbreaking series “Pose” has arrived, serving the expected mix of drama, tears, laughter and love.

The two minute sneak peek begins with Emmy winner Billy Porter reflecting on ballroom culture, its evolution and what it has meant personally.

“Your life matters,” Mj Rodriguez’s Blanca tells him, reiterating a recurring theme of the series. She now works at a hospital.

The Pose crew talks about the legacy they want to pass down to future generations. “We are just gonna be ourselves and that’s it,” says Indya Moore’s Angel.

With Aretha Franklin’s “A Deeper Love”underneath, a montage of scenes from the final season are shown, featuring Porter, Rodriguez, Moore, Dominique Jackson, Ryan Jamaal Swain, Hailie Sahar, Angel Bismark Curiel, Dyllón Burnside, and Sandra Bernhard.

The final season of “Pose,” created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals, debuts May 2.

Watch the trailer below.

EURPublisher01

