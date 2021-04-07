Netflix Acquires Kanye West Documentary Series for $30 Million

*Netflix has reportedly acquired a Kanye West documentary series for a whopping $30 million.

The project will feature never-before-seen archival footage covering two decades of the hip-hop star’s work in music and fashion. The doc will also include the death of Ye’s mother Donda and his failed 2020 presidential bid, Complex reports.

The project, which does not yet have a title, comes from the duo known as Coodie and Chike. They co-directed Ye’s 2003 “Through the Wire” video and “Jesus Walks pt. 3.” Their Creative Control company produced the 2018 Aretha Franklin documentary “Amazing Grace” and the 2020 documentary “John Lewis: Good Trouble.” The duo have reportedly been filming the rapper for 21 years.

The project is reportedly set to debut on Netflix later this year.

In related news, we previously reported… West is said to be worth $6.6 billion due to his sneaker and apparel business Yeezy.

The hip-hop star and his Yeezy fashion line inked a 10-year deal with GAP for a collection that will launch this year. Per CNN, the combined value of West’s Yeezy sneaker partnership with Adidas and his clothing line with the Gap is worth $3.2 billion to $4.7 billion, according to a UBS report published in February.

West also has “$122 million in cash and stock and $110 million from his music catalog, alongside $1.7 billion in other assets, including estranged wife Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS business,” writes PEOPLE.

In a 2015 interview with Style.com, West noted his desire to work with Gap, saying: “One of my dreams was to be the head creative director of the Gap. I’d like to be the Steve Jobs of the Gap … [I want] full Hedi Slimane creative control of the Gap.”

Kanye’s deal with the brand is for 10 years, with an option to renew after five, according to the New York Times.

“Under West’s creative direction, the Yeezy design studio will develop the new line to deliver modern, elevated basics for men, women, and kids at accessible price points,” Gap announced in a statement.

“This partnership brings the relationship between West and Gap full circle, as Kanye worked in a Gap store as a teen growing up in Chicago,” the brand stated.

The hip-hop star is currently embattled in what is expected to be a messy divorce battle with Kardashian, who filed for divorce in February.