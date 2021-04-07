Wednesday, April 7, 2021
Home News
News

Midwin Charles Dies Suddenly At 47 – She was A Legal Analyst for MSNBC and CNN

By Fisher Jack
0

*If you watch a lot of MSNBC and CNN, you’ve no doubt seen Midwin Charles, a prominent defense attorney best known as a legal analyst for those networks. Unfortunately, Charles died Tuesday, her family announced. As of this posting, no cause of death had been disclosed. She was 47.

“It is with a profoundly heavy heart and the deepest sadness that we announce the untimely passing of our beloved Midwin Charles,” her family said in a statement posted to Charles’ Twitter account. “She was known to many as a legal commentator on television, but to us she was a devoted daughter, sister, aunt, niece and cousin. Our lives are forever changed and we will miss her for a lifetime.”

“The family thanks you in advance for your love and prayers,” the statement continued. “Please allow the family time to grieve.”

A graduate of Syracuse University who received her law degree from American University, Charles founded the law firm Midwin Charles & Associates LLC. She was also a contributor to Essence Magazine and appeared as a commentator on law, pop culture and politics for CNN, HLN, MSNBC, Bloomberg TV, and TV One among others. She was a member of the Dean’s Diversity Council for American University’s Washington College of Law, served on the board at Women in Entertainment Empowerment Network (WEEN). She has served as a member of the Civil Rights Committee for the Association of the Bar of the City of New York, lectured at Syracuse University and written for The Huffington Post.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Tamala Jones Talks Being the Muscle On ABC’s New Drama ‘Rebel’ / EURexclusiveWATCH

Midwin Charles - Getty
Midwin Charles – Getty

Charles’ friends and peers expressed shock and grief, and paid tribute to her on social media:

“This is simply devastating. Midwin was such a wonderful, brilliant, kind, and beautiful soul. Our hearts are broken<” activist and commentator Marc Lamont Hill said.

“Midwin was my friend. We worked together on In Session/Court TV. She was a brilliant beautiful legal mind. I will miss her and am praying for her family and especially for her mother whom she adored and spoke of so often. Rest my dear friend,” “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin wrote.

“Midwin dear heart, you were a brilliant spirit and beautiful soul. You were such a blessing. I’m just stunned, and have been since I learned of this today,” MSNBC’s Joy Reid said. “Blessings to your mom and family. To all, please live every moment like it’s your last, and OVER-appreciate your friends.”

Previous articleAngela Stanton-King’s Twitter Account Suspended After Dragging Dr. Phil [VIDEO]
Next articleDJ Funkmaster Flex Slams DMX’s Industry Friends for Failing to Help Rapper During Drug Battle
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

YouTube Has Officially REMOVED YG’s ‘Anti-Asian’ Song ‘Meet the Flockers’

Fisher Jack - 0
*After initially refusing to do so, YouTube has officially removed “Meet the Flockers” by YG, which has been deemed as an “anti-Asian” song by...
Read more
Social Heat

Mariah Carey Gets Vaccinated and Lets Out Squeals, Err, High Notes / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*Mariah Carey is the latest celebrity to get vaccinated and she shared the experience with the world. The superstar got her COVID-19 shot over the...
Read more
Social Heat

Janet Jackson Told by Justin Timberlake’s Ex-manager That She Needs to Forgive Him

Fisher Jack - 0
*Justin Timberlake's former manager is urging Janet Jackson to forgive him over their Super Bowl ordeal. The singers’ issue dates back to 2004 when Justin Timberlake...
Read more
Social Heat

DMX Health Update: Rapper Off Life Support Following Heart Attack Caused by OD / VIDEO

Fisher Jack - 0
*DMX’s lawyer has revealed a new update surrounding the rapper’s health condition after he reportedly suffered from a drug overdose. Murray Richman, the rapper’s attorney,...
Read more
Social Heat

T.I. & Tiny: 2 More Accusers Level Sexual Assault Charges – 1 Says She was Also Sex Traffic Victim

Fisher Jack - 0
*The number of alleged victims accusing #TI and #Tiny of allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting them continues to grow as more anonymous women come forward. Attorney Tyrone A....
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 2
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO