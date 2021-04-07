Wednesday, April 7, 2021
DJ Funkmaster Flex Slams DMX’s Industry Friends for Failing to Help Rapper During Drug Battle

By Ny MaGee
*DJ Funkmaster Flex has called out DMX’s celebrity friends for failing to support him during his battle with drug addiction. 

EURweb previously reported DMX’s lawyer has confirmed that the rapper remains on life support and in a vegetative state at a Westchester, NY hospital after suffering a heart attack and drug overdose. The 50-year-old rapper was taken to White Plains Hospital on Friday night and placed on a ventilator, attorney Murray Richman said.

“It does not look good,” the lawyer told Page Six Saturday night.

Flex added that industry insiders knew about the rapper’s struggles with narcotics. 

“The music business is a gorilla. It’s a bottomless pit of happiness or depression,” the Hot 97 DJ told Page Six, “I don’t wanna say people don’t help you but I do want to say there are people who actually know [when a star is struggling, but don’t help] sometimes.”

READ MORE: DMX UPdate: Lawyer Clarifies Rapper Still on Life-support – it's Not Looking Good for Him

“You don’t always get the best help when money is being made,” he added, “It’s rough for someone like a DMX who may be in a mental and emotional state of childhood trauma that has happened to him and then being thrown into the money and fame.”

DMX has spoken openly about his ongoing battle with drug addiction and the abuse he suffered as a child. 

“I know he shares his demons and we may have to amplify that demon and amplify his story and his feelings so that the next generation can kind of see a little better, a little clearer,” said Flex. He also noted how folks will post photos on social media of their so-called friends but don’t support them during challenging times. 

“People can find the picture… that they had with the person that’s going through a tragedy in 30 seconds,” said Flex, “but you haven’t called that person in 10 years.”

He added, “Let me see the picture of you when you went afterwards to his house because you was so concerned. I never see that picture where they go to the house. Nipsey Hussle passed away and every washed up rapper made a pilgrimage to LA to go to the Marathon store to take a picture or to get their cards swiped. Bro Nipsey needed that support when he was alive.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

