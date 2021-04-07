Dance Crew Goes Viral for ‘Lose Control’ Routine on NY Subway; Missy Elliott Reacts (Watch)

*A dance crew has gone viral by bringing back both the 80s and a 2013 Missy Elliot classic … with a wink to Ciara thrown in for good measure.

The dance collective W.A.F.F.L.E Crew — which stands for “We Are Family For Life Entertainment” – took over a New York City subway train, popping, locking and swinging around poles to “Lose Control.” Each member of the eight-man squad gets their time to shine during the nearly 2 1/2 minute visual, and Missy, herself, took notice.

“This video so much energy I was hyping them up through my phone,” Elliott, 49, tweeted alongside a clip of the now viral video. “They SNAPPED Hard! I Love seeing so many of yall dance to my songs! I loved me some yall.”

Around the 55-second mark, one of the dancers appears to tip the proverbial Kangol to “Lose Control’s” featured guest Ciara with a backwards bend that brings his body within inches of the subway floor, a move the R&B singer has been known to do on occasion.

Watch below: