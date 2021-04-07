Wednesday, April 7, 2021
Andy Cohen Announces Bravo Kids Episode of #WWHL with Brielle Biermann, Riley Burruss

By Fisher Jack
Bravo Kids
Bravo Kids – Brielle Biermann, Riley Burruss and Gia Giudice (Instagram)

*This week, Andy Cohen announced that a series of children from the Real Housewives franchise will all appear on an upcoming special episode of Watch What Happens Live.

“We’re gearing up for a special Bravo Kids episode of #WWHL with Brielle Biermann, Riley Burruss, Frankie Catania, Briana Culberson, Gia Giudice, Shane Keough, Victoria de Lesseps, Albie & Chris Manzo, Brooks Marks, Noelle Robinson, Avery Singer and Kairo Whitfield! Post all of your questions for them, NOW!” the post read.

The special show will unite the offspring from Real Housewives of Atlanta, New York City, New Jersey, Orange County, Salt Lake City and even more cities featured within the franchise!

The kids will include, Teresa Giudice’s daughter Gia, Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s oldest Brielle, and Kandi Burruss’ firstborn Riley. Other who will be on the “Bravo kids” special are Frankie Catania, Briana Culberson, Shane Keough, Victoria de Lesseps, Albie & Chris Manzo, Brooks Marks, Noelle Robinson, Avery Singer and Kairo Whitfield!

Social Heat

