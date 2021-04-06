YouTube Has Officially REMOVED YG’s ‘Anti-Asian’ Song ‘Meet the Flockers’

*After initially refusing to do so, YouTube has officially removed “Meet the Flockers” by YG, which has been deemed as an “anti-Asian” song by one of the platform’s employees. The call-to-action came amid the current Stop Asian Hate movement.

As we reported last week, YG and YouTube were under fire after one of the streaming service’s employees requested they remove the song, citing it as “anti-Asian,” as the lyrics allegedly promote violence against Asians; specifically robbing a primarily Asian neighborhood.

Previously, YT said they were rejecting the request as the song fell under their category of EDSA (Educational, Documentary, Scientific, and Artistic content). However, just a couple days later, YG’s song is seemingly nowhere to be found on the platform. While the official version of the song is unsearchable, low-quality versions have since been uploaded.

