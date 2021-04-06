*In the latest episode of “” on Facebook Watch, Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow and Gammy are joined by renowned psychologist Dr. Ramani to discuss the secrets of surviving a narcissist in your life. In an EUR exclusive sneak peek, Dr. Ramani teaches the ladies the “3 C’s of Narcissism:” charm, charisma and confidence.

The hit series, “Red Table Talk,” is hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, her 20 year-old daughter Willow who is a leading voice for her generation, and her old-school mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris. Each episode is shot at the Smith’s family home where these three passionate and opinionated women bring their unique perspectives to real issues affecting real people. Red Table Talk is filled with honest, intimate and inspiring conversations on topics impacting each of our lives.

Tune-in to Facebook Watch for a new episode of “Red Table Talk” streaming Wednesday, April 7 at 9am PT / 12pm ET!

