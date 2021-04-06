Tuesday, April 6, 2021
Home Events
Events

The Music Center Invites L.A. County-based Artists to Strike up the Band

By [email protected]
0

Music Center Photo
62nd Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration; Courtesy Photo

Los Angeles – Spring has sprung. That can mean only one thing, time to strike up the band. The Music Center sent out an open call to L.A. county-based artists for auditions and video submissions, in the form of an online portal for artists interested in performing at 62nd Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration. Applications are now opened to apply.

Local performing artists and cultural groups are encouraged to apply now through August 1, 2021.

WHAT:     Local talent can now apply to perform in the 62nd annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration, presented by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and produced by The Music Center.

WHO:       L.A. County-based cultural and performing arts groups interested in representing the talent and traditions found in communities across the region are encouraged to apply.

WHY:        Selected artists will perform in this long-standing, multicultural tradition in Los Angeles, which will be broadcast on local television to a large audience. The three-hour televised production is a holiday celebration showcasing the best bands, orchestras, choirs, and dance companies the County has to offer. * The production of the holiday celebration is top notched, with a stellar lineup of top local talent from communities across the region.

WHEN:      The performance is scheduled to air on December 24, 2021, from 3:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.

APPLY:       https://holidaycelebration.org

  1. Artist must belong to one of the following performance categories: vocal ensemble, music ensemble or dance, and performances must be suitable for an all-ages crowd.
  2. Complete online application form.
  3. Submit a high quality three-minute video (max length). Video must:
  4. Show a continuous performance; no edited pieces or montages;
  5. Video must be a recent recording (within the past 2-3 years):
  6. If artists do not have a performance recording at this time, they can start the application and submit the video portion any time before the August 1, 2021 deadline.
  7. Note: Recorded Zoom video calls (or similar program) will be accepted as performance video if existing material is not readily available before the deadline.

DEADLINE:              Sunday, August 1, 2021 (at 11:59 p.m.)

VIDEO ADVICE:      The Music Center provides applicants with a YouTube webinar explaining the application process. Click to watch:   https://youtu.be/UX7lPB1KhHk

MORE INFO:           https://holidaycelebration.org

*Pending County public health guidelines, a live performance at The Music Center’s Dorothy Chandler Pavilion is TBD.                  

Previous articleRecognition: Fallon Features True Creators of Viral TikTok Dances After Addison Rae Backlash (Watch)
Next articleAmerican Airlines Forces Two-Time Cancer Survivor To Cover Her ‘F*** Cancer’ Shirt (Watch)
[email protected]
Ricky Richardson is a Southern California based writer, music reviewer and photographer.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Mariah Carey Gets Vaccinated and Lets Out Squeals, Err, High Notes / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*Mariah Carey is the latest celebrity to get vaccinated and she shared the experience with the world. The superstar got her COVID-19 shot over the...
Read more
Social Heat

Janet Jackson Told by Justin Timberlake’s Ex-manager That She Needs to Forgive Him

Fisher Jack - 0
*Justin Timberlake's former manager is urging Janet Jackson to forgive him over their Super Bowl ordeal. The singers’ issue dates back to 2004 when Justin Timberlake...
Read more
Social Heat

DMX Health Update: Rapper Off Life Support Following Heart Attack Caused by OD / VIDEO

Fisher Jack - 0
*DMX’s lawyer has revealed a new update surrounding the rapper’s health condition after he reportedly suffered from a drug overdose. Murray Richman, the rapper’s attorney,...
Read more
Social Heat

T.I. & Tiny: 2 More Accusers Level Sexual Assault Charges – 1 Says She was Also Sex Traffic Victim

Fisher Jack - 0
*The number of alleged victims accusing #TI and #Tiny of allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting them continues to grow as more anonymous women come forward. Attorney Tyrone A....
Read more
Social Heat

Regé-Jean Page: Breakout Star of Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’ Won’t Return for 2nd Season

Fisher Jack - 0
*If you haven't heard, “Bridgerton” breakout star Regé-Jean Page will not appear on the show’s upcoming second season. Netflix and Shondaland announced the news this...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 2
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO