The Music Center Invites L.A. County-based Artists to Strike up the Band

Los Angeles – Spring has sprung. That can mean only one thing, time to strike up the band. The Music Center sent out an open call to L.A. county-based artists for auditions and video submissions, in the form of an online portal for artists interested in performing at 62nd Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration. Applications are now opened to apply.

Local performing artists and cultural groups are encouraged to apply now through August 1, 2021.

WHAT: Local talent can now apply to perform in the 62nd annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration, presented by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and produced by The Music Center.

WHO: L.A. County-based cultural and performing arts groups interested in representing the talent and traditions found in communities across the region are encouraged to apply.

WHY: Selected artists will perform in this long-standing, multicultural tradition in Los Angeles, which will be broadcast on local television to a large audience. The three-hour televised production is a holiday celebration showcasing the best bands, orchestras, choirs, and dance companies the County has to offer. * The production of the holiday celebration is top notched, with a stellar lineup of top local talent from communities across the region.

WHEN: The performance is scheduled to air on December 24, 2021, from 3:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.

APPLY: https://holidaycelebration.org

Artist must belong to one of the following performance categories: vocal ensemble, music ensemble or dance, and performances must be suitable for an all-ages crowd. Complete online application form. Submit a high quality three-minute video (max length). Video must: Show a continuous performance; no edited pieces or montages; Video must be a recent recording (within the past 2-3 years): If artists do not have a performance recording at this time, they can start the application and submit the video portion any time before the August 1, 2021 deadline. Note: Recorded Zoom video calls (or similar program) will be accepted as performance video if existing material is not readily available before the deadline.

DEADLINE: Sunday, August 1, 2021 (at 11:59 p.m.)

VIDEO ADVICE: The Music Center provides applicants with a YouTube webinar explaining the application process. Click to watch: https://youtu.be/UX7lPB1KhHk

MORE INFO: https://holidaycelebration.org

*Pending County public health guidelines, a live performance at The Music Center’s Dorothy Chandler Pavilion is TBD.