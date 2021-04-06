Police Offer Reward for Tennessee Woman Who Shot at Burger King Employees Over Slow Service [VIDEO]

*A Tennessee woman opened fire at a Burger King drive-thru in Memphis over how long her order was taking.

Surveillance footage captured the March 30 incident at Burger King on 5305 Winchester Road. Per TMZ, the woman unloaded a couple rounds inside the eatery when she didn’t get what she wanted.

“Upon arriving on the scene, officers were advised that a female customer got angry regarding the wait time to be served at the drive-thru window,” the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said.

The shooting occurred after the woman exited a “mid-sized, four-door, gray sedan” and approached the drive-thru window, where a verbal altercation began between her and BK staffers.

“Video surveillance shows the suspect retrieve a black handgun from the vehicle, extend her upper body through the drive-thru window, and fire several shots at the Burger King workers,” police said.

“The workers fled from the gunfire through the rear door of the business and were unharmed,” police added.

The woman returned to the car and fled the scene with a male driver. Police are now looking for her and seeking the public’s help. Tipsters are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274 with any information leading to the shooter. There’s also a reward of up to $1,000.

“We do not tolerate or condone violence of any kind at our restaurants because the safety of our team members and guests is our top priority. Fortunately, no one in the restaurant was injured during this incident,” Burger King said in a statement. “The restaurant operator is fully cooperating with authorities on their ongoing investigation.”