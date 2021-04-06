No Cell Phones, Photos Allowed on Michael Jordan’s Secret Golf Course ‘Slaughterhouse 23’

*Michael Jordan’s exclusive golf course, Grove XXIII, opened in 2019 in South Florida and reportedly has fewer than 100 members.

Stories about the secret golf course, nicknamed ‘Slaughterhouse 23,’ are starting to leak, such as tee times are invite-only and no cell phones are permitted on the premises.

“You can’t really carry a phone around,” said Jon “Stugotz” Weiner of “The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz. “You’re not supposed to tell too many stories about it.” He later added that photos are forbidden inside the clubhouse.

Per Insider, the course is located in Hobe Sound, near Jordan’s Florida home, and allows members to play golf and gamble.

The Grove XXIII earned the nickname Slaughterhouse 23 in honor of Jordan, as the number 23 will forever be synonymous with him due to his NBA days. The name reportedly comes from his style of play against his opponents.

“The shorter you hit it, the wider it is,” PGA pro Rickie Fowler told Golf.com. “He can basically hit driver on all the par 4, par 5s. And if I want to hit driver, I have to kind of put it into a bit of a tighter spot. I can obviously play back if I want, but that becomes a little bit of a disadvantage, especially if it’s a hole where he’s getting a stroke on.”

“If I’m giving him a shot, I can’t then play from the same spot he is when he’s laying zero,” Fowler said. “I’m not sure the last time it broke 70, but he can shoot anywhere from 71 to 74.

“If he’s shooting 77 and he’s got a double in there, I got to shoot 65 to get to 18!”

According to the report, Grove XXIII received rave reviews from NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin, who co-owns the team 23XI Racing with Jordan, who called the course “unbelievable.”

“There’s only 75 members. Hopefully to be 76 here in the next few weeks, so it was really an honor to be invited and be a member at such an exclusive place,” Hamlin said. “It’s really new, just a few months old. It’s going to be fun to do for the next 20 to 30 years, as long as I’m able to play.”

Here’s more from Insider.com:

In addition to the course itself, Grove XXIII features a state-of-the-art clubhouse that includes men’s and women’s locker rooms, lounge areas, a retail shop, and dining facilities, according to GQ. The clubhouse also gives guests a stunning view across the course players are about to take on, as course designer Bobby Weed told Golf Digest.

On the course, there are even more amenities, including a drone delivery service that brings beer and other refreshments to players mid-round. Several guests have shared videos of their drone delivery on social media.

“We started to gradually raise this land where the clubhouse is, and as we did, we realized we had views across the whole course,” Weed said. “We could see everything.”