Tuesday, April 6, 2021
Home News
News

No Cell Phones, Photos Allowed on Michael Jordan’s Secret Golf Course ‘Slaughterhouse 23’

By Ny MaGee
0

EURweb.com
Twitter

*Michael Jordan’s exclusive golf course, Grove XXIII, opened in 2019 in South Florida and reportedly has fewer than 100 members. 

Stories about the secret golf course, nicknamed ‘Slaughterhouse 23,’ are starting to leak, such as tee times are invite-only and no cell phones are permitted on the premises.

“You can’t really carry a phone around,” said Jon “Stugotz” Weiner of “The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz. “You’re not supposed to tell too many stories about it.” He later added that photos are forbidden inside the clubhouse.

Per Insider, the course is located in Hobe Sound, near Jordan’s Florida home, and allows members to play golf and gamble.

READ MORE: Michael Jordan Gifts $10M for 2 Health Clinics in Hometown of Wilmington, NC

The Grove XXIII earned the nickname Slaughterhouse 23 in honor of Jordan, as the number 23 will forever be synonymous with him due to his NBA days. The name reportedly comes from his style of play against his opponents.

“The shorter you hit it, the wider it is,” PGA pro Rickie Fowler told Golf.com. “He can basically hit driver on all the par 4, par 5s. And if I want to hit driver, I have to kind of put it into a bit of a tighter spot. I can obviously play back if I want, but that becomes a little bit of a disadvantage, especially if it’s a hole where he’s getting a stroke on.”

“If I’m giving him a shot, I can’t then play from the same spot he is when he’s laying zero,” Fowler said. “I’m not sure the last time it broke 70, but he can shoot anywhere from 71 to 74.

“If he’s shooting 77 and he’s got a double in there, I got to shoot 65 to get to 18!”

EURweb.com
Twitter

EURweb.com
Twitter

According to the report, Grove XXIII received rave reviews from NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin, who co-owns the team 23XI Racing with Jordan, who called the course “unbelievable.”

“There’s only 75 members. Hopefully to be 76 here in the next few weeks, so it was really an honor to be invited and be a member at such an exclusive place,” Hamlin said. “It’s really new, just a few months old. It’s going to be fun to do for the next 20 to 30 years, as long as I’m able to play.”

Here’s more from Insider.com:

In addition to the course itself, Grove XXIII features a state-of-the-art clubhouse that includes men’s and women’s locker rooms, lounge areas, a retail shop, and dining facilities, according to GQ. The clubhouse also gives guests a stunning view across the course players are about to take on, as course designer Bobby Weed told Golf Digest.

On the course, there are even more amenities, including a drone delivery service that brings beer and other refreshments to players mid-round. Several guests have shared videos of their drone delivery on social media.

“We started to gradually raise this land where the clubhouse is, and as we did, we realized we had views across the whole course,” Weed said. “We could see everything.”

Previous articleMinneapolis Police Chief: Kneeling on Floyd’s Neck ‘Absolutely’ Violates Restraint Policy (Watch)
Next articleDraymond Green Catches Heat for Slamming WNBA Players ‘Complaining’ About Pay Disparity [VIDEO]
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Mariah Carey Gets Vaccinated and Lets Out Squeals, Err, High Notes / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*Mariah Carey is the latest celebrity to get vaccinated and she shared the experience with the world. The superstar got her COVID-19 shot over the...
Read more
Social Heat

Janet Jackson Told by Justin Timberlake’s Ex-manager That She Needs to Forgive Him

Fisher Jack - 0
*Justin Timberlake's former manager is urging Janet Jackson to forgive him over their Super Bowl ordeal. The singers’ issue dates back to 2004 when Justin Timberlake...
Read more
Social Heat

DMX Health Update: Rapper Off Life Support Following Heart Attack Caused by OD / VIDEO

Fisher Jack - 0
*DMX’s lawyer has revealed a new update surrounding the rapper’s health condition after he reportedly suffered from a drug overdose. Murray Richman, the rapper’s attorney,...
Read more
Social Heat

T.I. & Tiny: 2 More Accusers Level Sexual Assault Charges – 1 Says She was Also Sex Traffic Victim

Fisher Jack - 0
*The number of alleged victims accusing #TI and #Tiny of allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting them continues to grow as more anonymous women come forward. Attorney Tyrone A....
Read more
Social Heat

Regé-Jean Page: Breakout Star of Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’ Won’t Return for 2nd Season

Fisher Jack - 0
*If you haven't heard, “Bridgerton” breakout star Regé-Jean Page will not appear on the show’s upcoming second season. Netflix and Shondaland announced the news this...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 2
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO